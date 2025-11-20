Merchant Banking Services Market to Reach $232.2 Billion by 2032

NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Merchant Banking Services Market by Type (Portfolio Management, Business Restructuring, Credit Syndication, and Others), Provider (Banks, and Non-Banking Institutions), and End-user (Businesses, and Individuals): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032".➡️𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 & 𝐓𝐎𝐂 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/merchant-banking-services-market-A06931 According to the report, the merchant banking services market was valued for $42.1 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $232.2 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 18.9% from 2023 to 2032.Merchant banking services are designed for large institutional clients which may include corporations, individuals, and even governments. Merchant banks support the largest chunk of businesses, hence holds a very important part of the financial ecosystem. Structured trade finance is a well-adopted alternative to conventional lending, especially in emerging nations, to enable import-export transactions. Debt funding enables public and private companies to raise funds by issuing corporate debentures.Prime determinants of growthA high rate of adoption by merchant banking services among HNIs and an increase in demand for foreign investments are boosting the growth of the global merchant banking services market. In addition, the increase in the use of digital transformation technology is positively impacting the growth of the merchant banking services market. However, the high cost of merchant banking services and increasing security concerns are hampering the merchant banking services market growth. On the contrary, rising Innovations in the Fintech Industry is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the merchant banking services market during the forecast period.The business restructuring segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.Based on the type, the business restructuring segment held the highest market share in 2022 , accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global merchant banking services market revenue, owing to rising need for business restructuring to improve their operations, reduce costs, and increase efficiency, making them more competitive in the market. However, the credit syndication segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 22.6% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the growing use of merchant banks for credit syndication can be attributed to their ability to reduce the cost of debt and improve balance sheets.The non-banking institutions segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on the provider, the banks segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global merchant banking services market revenue. The dominance of the bank's segment is primarily due to the large scale of operations. However, the non-banking institutions segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 21.1% from 2023 to 2032, owing to an increase in demand for personalization and self-service and products.➡️𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐖𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫 𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐬 𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐫𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A06931 The individuals segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast periodBased on end user, the businesses segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global merchant banking services market revenue, due to an increase in the adoption of merchant banking services in small businesses to improve cash flow, pay off debt, or fund growth and expansion. However, the individuals segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 21.9% from 2023 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period, due to an increase in the adoption of merchant banking services mainly to assist HNIs with portfolio management services.Asia-Pacific maintain its dominance by 2032Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global merchant banking services market revenue, owing to the presence of prominent merchant banking service providers such as the U.S. Capital Advisors LLC; Bank of America Corporation; and JPMorgan Chase & Co across the region is anticipated to fuel the market's growth. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 22.0% from 2023 to 2032 and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to favorable demographics, rising income levels, and growing regional businesses.Leading Market Players: -U.S. Capital advisors LLC,JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.,Bank of America Corporation,DBS Bank Ltd.,NIBL Ace Capital Limited,MORGAN STANLEYHSBC Bank USA,Citigroup Inc.,The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.,Wells Fargo & Company.,The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global merchant banking services market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. Key Benefits For StakeholdersThis report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the merchant banking services market analysis from 2023 to 2032 to identify the prevailing merchant banking services market outlook.Merchant banking services market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.In-depth analysis of the merchant banking services market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing merchant banking services market opportunity.Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global merchant banking services market forecast.Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global merchant banking services market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and merchant banking services market growth strategies.➡️𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A06931 Merchant Banking Services Market Report HighlightsBy End UserBusinessesIndividualsBy TypePortfolio managementBusiness restructuringCredit syndicationOthersBy ProviderBanksNon-Banking InstitutionsBy RegionNorth America (U.S., Canada)Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)Key Market Players : MORGAN STANLEY, JPMORGAN CHASE & CO., Citigroup Inc., NIBL Ace Capital Limited, BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION, Wells Fargo & Company, HSBC Bank USA, U.S. Capital Advisors LLC, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., DBS Bank Ltd. 