SCTE Foundation Launches New NextGen Mentoring Pilot to Support Rising Broadband Technical Talent

EXTON, PA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The SCTE Foundation today announced the launch of the NextGen Mentoring Pilot , a new industry initiative designed to empower mid-career professionals pursuing technical, operational, and engineering paths across the broadband ecosystem. Applications for the inaugural 2026 cohort are now open.Building on the success of SCTE’s long-standing TechConnect Mentoring Program with The WICT Network, which has supported more than 250 women since 2011, the NextGen Mentoring Pilot expands mentoring access to a broader segment of SCTE’s global community. The new program aligns with the Foundation’s mission to expand opportunities across the broadband workforce by helping individuals gain the knowledge, confidence, and professional support they need to succeed.A Structured Program to Build Skills, Confidence, and ConnectionParticipants in the six-month pilot will be matched with experienced industry mentors and guided through a structured curriculum focused on:• Career Development: Defining goals, identifying pathways to technical mastery and certification, and increasing visibility across the industry.• Leadership Growth: Strengthening communication, collaboration, and confidence through targeted mentoring conversations.• Industry Connection: Expanding peer and mentor networks that foster long-term professional support and belonging.Leadership Bonus: Five Degrees of Change – Small Shifts, Big ImpactThe pilot will be facilitated by Shannon Cassidy, executive coach, leadership expert, and founder of Bridge Between, Inc. As part of the program experience, participants will receive access to Cassidy’s newly released course, Five Degrees of Change: Small Shifts, Big Impact, which explores how small, intentional adjustments can lead to meaningful, lasting transformation.Through this course, participants will learn practical approaches to:• Build resilience and self-awareness• Reframe mistakes into learning opportunities• Strengthen emotional intelligence and influence• Clarify goals and increase focus• Share their brilliance and lead with purposeEach participant will also receive the companion Five Degrees of Change workbook, designed to help turn insights into real-world action.Timeline & Application Details• Applications Open: November 19, 2025• Applications Close: December 31, 2025• Program Duration: Late January – June 30, 2026• Participant Notification: Early January 2026Eligibility: SCTE members, chapter representatives, and broadband professionals seeking career growth, technical development, and industry connection.Join the MovementThe NextGen Mentoring Pilot reflects the SCTE Foundation’s ongoing commitment to Careers in Motion and Skills that Build, opening new pathways to leadership, connection, and growth for the next generation of broadband professionals.Mentor, learn, connect, and grow with the SCTE Foundation.Powering Tech Talent through SCTE.________________________________________About SCTE FoundationThe SCTE Foundation is dedicated to fostering talent and innovation for the global broadband connectivity industry. Through the provisions of grants, scholarships, resources, and programs, we empower aspiring professionals and companies with the skills and tools necessary to succeed in our dynamic field. Learn more or get involved at https://sctefoundation.org/

