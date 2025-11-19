Tax Innovation Summit, Dubai, UAE

Announcing the Inaugural Tax Innovation Summit UAE 2025

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tax Innovation Summit UAE 2025 – Accelerating the Future of Tax & ComplianceOrganised by QNA, this event will unite regulators, industry leaders and innovators to advance digital taxation and strengthen the UAE’s evolving fiscal landscape.QNA is proud to announce the inaugural Tax Innovation Summit UAE 2025, set to take place on 10th December 2025 at the Dusit Thani, Dubai. This landmark event will convene more than 200 senior leaders, policymakers, tax authorities, technology innovators and finance executives, bringing them together to explore the UAE’s next era of tax transformation and digital regulatory advancement.The UAE is preparing for one of its most significant tax transformations with the phased rollout of mandatory e-invoicing, beginning with a voluntary pilot in July 2026 and progressing to full adoption for B2B and B2G transactions based on business turnover. Under the new framework, companies will be required to shift to standardised electronic formats, such as PEPPOL, and work with Accredited Service Providers (ASPs) to ensure real-time validation, structured reporting, and regulatory compliance. This transition is central to the UAE’s wider vision to digitalise its economy, strengthen transparency, enhance operational efficiency, and reduce VAT-related risks.Against this backdrop, the Tax Innovation Summit is especially relevant, offering businesses critical insight, guidance and technology solutions to prepare the changes ahead and navigate the country’s evolving tax landscape with confidence.The summit features a distinguished speaker lineup including:Nitin Agarwal, Director-Indirect Tax Operations, Majid Al Futtaim HoldingsJai Prakash Agarwal-Chairman ICAI DubaiVishwajeet Bhosale, Head of Tax, RAK BankKalaiarasan Manoharan, Group Tax Director-NoonTiago Albuquerque Dias, Head of Tax-Emirates Water & Electricity Company (EWEC)Seema Sharma, Group Head of Tax-Network InternationalAhmed Mostafa, GCC Tax Head-Keeta, among others.Ankit Shukla, Managing Director, QNA, said: “As organisations across the UAE adapt to new tax realities, the need for innovation, collaboration and future-friendly technology has become essential. The Tax Innovation Summit UAE 2025 will bring together regulators, industry leaders and innovators under one roof to catalyse progress and support businesses in their compliance journeys. This summit aims to spark regional dialogue and empower organisations with the insights needed to navigate the complexities of modern tax environments.”The Tax Innovation Summit UAE 2025 will bring together a cross-sector audience of high-level professionals including Chief Financial Officers (CFOs), Chief Compliance Officers (CCOs), Heads of Tax, Finance, Legal and Risk, Directors of Digital Transformation and Data Governance, Corporate Tax and Transfer Pricing Leaders, Finance, Accounting and Audit professionals, experts from industries such as Banking, Energy, Real Estate, Retail, Logistics, E-Commerce, Manufacturing, Technology and Government.Attendees will gain practical, actionable insights through compelling discussions, real-world case studies and hands-on demonstrations of cutting-edge tax technology solutions. From automation tools that improve data accuracy to AI-driven systems that streamline compliance workflows, the summit will spotlight innovations reshaping tax management both regionally and globally.Attendees can also expect exclusive networking opportunities with government officials, regulators, senior decision-makers and market-leading tax specialists, insight into upcoming regulations shaping the UAE’s fiscal policy and global tax alignment, thought leadership on digital tax technologies, automation tools and compliance innovation, cross-industry knowledge-sharing to help organisations elevate their tax governance frameworks andengaging panel debates and solution-driven discussions addressing real-world compliance challenges.This summit is designed for all stakeholders within the tax, finance and regulatory ecosystem seeking clarity, strategy and technology-led solutions to meet the UAE’s evolving tax requirements.The Tax Innovation Summit UAE 2025 promises to be a defining event for every organisation preparing for the future of compliance, digital reporting and economic transformation. By bringing together the region’s brightest minds, the summit aims to build a stronger, more resilient and globally aligned fiscal landscape for the UAE.For more details visit: https://taxinnovationsummit.com/ For enquiries:info@qna-events.com

