‘Thiskiss’ wins second-round DSBF showdown from the Delaware Standardbred Breeders’ Fund

DOVER, Del. — On the heels of his 2:01 win in the first round, Thiskissformaryell withstood a late challenge from fellow opening-leg winner Topflight Champion to post a career-best 1:58.4 win in the first of two $20,000 second-round preliminary events in the Delaware Standardbred Breeders’ Fund series for 2-year-old male trotters on Tuesday, Nov. 18, at Bally’s Dover.

With usual driver Jim Morand at the lines for trainer Les Givens, Thiskissformaryell held his ground on the first turn in a duel with 73-1 outsider Wolfpack Bourbon (driven by Jason Green) to secure the lead through a :29 first quarter. After rating a 1:00.2 half, Thiskissformaryell evaded a mild first-over bid from Pappy’s Deal (Allan Davis) up the backstretch before Topflight Champion (Russell Foster) mounted a bold three-wide push past three-quarters in 1:29.1.

Topflight Champion got to within a head of Thiskissformaryell on the final turn, but the Iron Mine Bucky-Twin B Kisses gelding proved resolute, fending off Topflight Champion by a half length to record his sixth win from 11 starts and eclipse $100,000 in career earnings. Pappy’s Deal tired to third, beaten by 8 lengths.

Thiskissformaryell, who races for Nanticoke Racing Inc. and breeders James Magno and Joseph Fonte, paid $2.80 to win as the 2-5 favorite.

The second $20,000 section saw Swee’pea and driver Corey Callahan launch a three-wide push into the far turn around weakening cover and collar pacesetter Money Manager (Ross Wolfenden) to win by three-quarters of a length in a lifetime best 2:00.3. Wings of Steel (Foster) finished third.

Swee’pea, now a two-time winner from five starts, is a Top Flight Angel-Miss Popeye gelding owned and trained and was bred by Tom Lail. He paid $2.80 to win.

After sweeping his preliminary heats, Thiskissformaryell leads the eight qualifiers for the Tuesday, Nov. 25, $110,000 series championship. Also qualifying are: Topflight Champion, Swee’pea, Pappy’s Deal, Wings Of Steel, Money Manager, Sunny Blue Rock and Wingspan.

Rookie pacing fillies contest the second round of their Dover DSBF series on Wednesday, Nov. 19; a pair of $20,000 divisions are carded as races 1 and 4 on the 15-race card. First post is 4:30 p.m.