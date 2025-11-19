Acorn Mobile: A Pro-Privacy AI That Lives In Users iPhones

Acorn Personal Intelligence & Acorn Mobile available in Apple Mac OS and iOS Store

Acorn Mobile on iOS gives users an AI that works limitlessly without Wifi, in total privacy.

Who knew the future of AI was living in your own Apple device?” — Gabriel Dean Roberts

NYC, NY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acorn Personal Intelligence is providing limitless access to private artificial intelligence directly to users in the most literal sense.Today marks the launch of Acorn Personal Intelligence for macOS and Acorn Mobile for iOS, a suite of offline AI assistants designed for privacy-conscious individuals who refuse to trade their personal data for convenience. Unlike cloud based AI's—which require internet connections and funnel every conversation through corporate servers—Acorn Personal Intelligence runs entirely on-device, ensuring that your thoughts, questions, and documents never leave your computer or phone."Somehow, we've normalized surveillance as the price of intelligence," said Roberts, creator of the Acorn Personal intelligence suite. "But it doesn't have to be this way. You shouldn't need to ask permission from a server farm in Virginia to have a private conversation with an AI. Your thoughts belong to you."Privacy Without CompromiseAcorn Personal Intelligence represents a fundamentally different approach to AI: digital sovereignty. Every conversation happens locally using state-of-the-art large language models (LLMs) optimized to run on Apple Silicon chips. No internet required. No data collection. No terms of service that change overnight.For professionals handling sensitive information—lawyers, journalists, therapists, executives—this isn't just a feature. It's a necessity."I built Acorn Personal Intelligence for people who need to think without an audience," Roberts explained. "Whether you're drafting a legal brief, exploring personal questions, or analyzing confidential documents, Acorn keeps it between you and your device. Period." The company's ethos centers on the idea that you should use your own personal intelligence without a crowd of data scraping devs looking over your shoulder.Meeting People Where They Are Acorn Personal Intelligence now gives Apple users powerful, pro-privacy AI options:Acorn Personal Intelligence (Mac, $9.99) offers a 2-billion parameter AI assistant optimized for everyday questions, document analysis, and thoughtful conversation. It's fast, capable, and runs comfortably on any Mac with Apple Silicon. Acorn Mobile (iOS, $9.99) brings the same intelligence to iPhone, allowing users to access private AI assistance anywhere—no cellular connection needed once the model is downloaded.These products share Gabriel's philosophy: provide adaptive depth. Simple questions get simple answers. Complex topics get thorough exploration. True intelligence reads the room.The Hidden Cost of Cloud AIBeyond privacy concerns, Roberts points to another rarely discussed issue: the environmental impact of cloud-based AI.Cloud AI services consume massive amounts of electricity—with data centers running GPUs at maximum capacity 24/7 to serve millions of users. "Offline AI is radically more efficient," Roberts noted. "Your Mac or iPhone is already powered. Why send your question 3,000 miles to a server farm, burn electricity processing it, then send the answer back? It's like mailing your laundry to another state instead of using the washing machine in your house."By running AI locally, Acorn eliminates the energy overhead of data transmission, centralized computation, and redundant infrastructure. For environmentally conscious users, it's a meaningful reduction in digital carbon footprint—without sacrificing capability.A Personal JourneyRoberts' path to creating Acorn wasn't conventional. With no formal computer science degree, he taught himself AI development through late nights, relentless iteration, and a conviction that technology should empower individuals—not extract from them."I know what it's like to live in lack at times" he admitted. "But I knew this mattered. People deserve AI that respects them. So I built it .""Who knew the future of AI was living in your own Apple device?" - Gabriel Dean Roberts

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.