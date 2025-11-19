Ho-Ho-Holiday Fun: The Christmas Racoons Are Back In a Story That is as Powerful Today as it was 45 Years Ago

The Christmas Raccoons became a cherished part of holiday tradition and inspired one of the country’s most successful animated series, The Raccoons.

CANADA, November 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forty-five years after The Christmas Raccoons first aired on television in the U.S., Canada and the UK, the Evergreen Forest is alive with festive magic once again. UK indie publisher Candy Jar Books has released The Christmas Raccoons, a beautifully illustrated, interactive storybook available on Amazon that re-imagines the beloved 1980 holiday special, which launched the iconic Canadian animated series The Raccoons.

Originally broadcast on CBC Television, BBC, and syndicated nationally in the U.S., The Christmas Raccoons became a cherished part of holiday tradition and inspired one of the country’s most successful animated series, The Raccoons. Now, this re-imagined origin classic tale is spreading Christmas cheer with a sparkling new edition perfect for kids, and nostalgic grown-ups alike!

Award-winning author Chris McGuire, the creative force behind Hannah-Oke, BAFTA-winning Me:TV, Emmy-winning Pet School for CBBC, and the recent Candy Jar children’s book Crooks and Nannies, brings the Evergreen Forest to life with charming new illustrations and seasonal QR-code music videos. Chris, who has already delighted fans with The Raccoons: Blast From The Past!, says: “The Christmas Raccoons is where it all began. Writing it felt like stepping into a snow-covered Evergreen Forest, full of holiday magic, warm-hearted laughs, and the timeless spirit of Christmas.”

In a forest shimmering with festive sparkle and winter charm, The Christmas Raccoons follows Bert Raccoon and his Evergreen Forest friends as they uncover Cyril Sneer’s dastardly plan to chop down all the forest trees. With the help of Ranger Dan, his children Tommy and Julie, and their trusty sheepdog Schaeffer, the Raccoons discover the true meaning of Christmas, and save the Evergreen Forest in the nick of time! Themes of teamwork, kindness, and environmental awareness make this a story as relevant today as it was four decades ago.

Created by Canadian writer-producer Kevin Gillis, The Raccoons became an international hit in 180 countries worldwide, renowned for its heartwarming mix of adventure, humour, and moral storytelling.

Kevin says: “It’s incredible to see the magic of the Evergreen Forest alive and well forty-five years later. The Christmas Raccoons was where it all started, and it’s wonderful that a whole new generation can experience the magic, humour, and heart of these characters in this beautifully illustrated storybook.”

Candy Jar Books hopes this special anniversary edition will introduce children to a classic rooted in environmental awareness, friendship, and community spirit – themes that remain as relevant today as in 1980.

ITVX and BritBox UK along with Bell Media’s CRAVE TV in Canada, have just renewed The Raccoons series and specials, while Pluto UK has just licensed the series for UK streaming. The restored and remastered Raccoons specials and series are now being picked up by broadcasters and streamers in over 40 countries worldwide including Roku in the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

The Raccoons series of books, including the brand new The Christmas Raccoons, are being distributed by the Books Council of Wales, making them available from Gardners, Peters, Waterstones, Amazon and your local independent bookstore. It is also available worldwide on https://www.amazon.com/Christmas-Raccoons-Chris-McGuire/dp/B0G1XGX29K.

