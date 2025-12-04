Patented ‘Marmocottura’ Method Featured New Marble Panettone

#Marble Panettone

With Marmo-cottura, I wanted to transform marble from a sculptural medium into a cooking material. Marble retains and diffuses heat in a way that no metal can, a completely new way.” — Chef Gian Paolo Bassi

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marble Panettone: The World's Most Innovative PanettoneAfter its exclusive presentation in London, Marble Panettone continues to capture international attention for its artistry and innovation. The dessert was introduced to selected journalists during a private lunch at The Savoy Hotel, hosted at one of Gordon Ramsay’s restaurants, marking its official UK debut in an atmosphere of culinary excellence. Created through the patented process known as Marmo-cottura, this unique panettone is baked inside marble, preserving the integrity of natural ingredients and enhancing both texture and aroma. The result is an artisanal masterpiece that merges fine craftsmanship with scientific precision.“With Marmo-cottura, I wanted to transform marble from a sculptural medium into a cooking material,” explains Chef Gian Paolo Bassi, creator of the process and master pastry chef of Panettone nel Marmo.official website: 👉 http://www.marblepanettone.com “Marble retains and diffuses heat in a way that no metal can, creating a perfect balance between softness and structure a completely new way of experiencing panettone.”This exceptional creation has been officially received as a gift by the President of the Italian Republic, recognising its cultural and artistic value. A request is also pending with the British Royal Household, where the delivery will be coordinated with the Italian Embassy in London.While the dessert’s refinement evokes festive tradition, Marble Panettone is a work of art to be enjoyed year-round.Due to extraordinary global demand, orders for November and December are fully booked, and new reservations are now open for January and February through the http://www.gianpaolobassi.com/en Each Marble Panettone is hand-crafted, numbered, and unique a celebration of Italian excellence that transcends the boundaries between gastronomy and art.Press Contact : info@gianpaolobassi.com(+44) 7739394724Additional press materials and photos for articles are available to accredited journalists upon request.

Marble Panettone, a master piece of Italian art

