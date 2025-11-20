Daniel Kaufman Launches Project Zero, a National Real Estate Platform Merging Modular and AI Infrastructure Growth

Daniel Kaufman, President, Kaufman Development

Kaufman Development launches Project Zero, a national platform blending modular housing, workforce development and AI-infrastructure real estate.

Project Zero reflects our belief that real estate must evolve. We are building the infrastructure that will power communities and the AI economy for decades.” — Daniel Kaufman

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Kaufman Development, the national real-estate investment and development firm led by Daniel Kaufman, announced the launch of Project Zero, a transformative multi-asset platform that brings together modular housing, workforce housing and next-generation AI/data-center infrastructure across the United States.

“Real-estate is no longer just about walls and roofs … it’s about infrastructure, scale, speed and purpose,” said Daniel Kaufman, President of Kaufman Development. “With Project Zero we are combining affordable/workforce housing delivery, modular construction and infrastructure-driven development in markets where power, land and location align for outsized opportunity.”

Key Highlights

Workforce modular housing leadership – Project Zero’s pilot in Spokane, Washington validated modern modular “kit-of-parts” construction through climate-controlled factory-built modules that arrived on site and were crane-set in days.

AI-infrastructure readiness – The platform includes a micro-data-center prototype in Detroit, Michigan designed for last-mile compute, edge AI, and grid-rich industrial land that supports high-density infrastructure projects.

National pipeline – Site activity is targeted across California, Texas, Florida, Illinois, Michigan and other states where industrial conversion, power access and modular deployment can be executed rapidly.

Community-first and investor-grade – While rooted in real-estate fundamentals, Project Zero integrates speed, modular construction, and infrastructure demand drivers to deliver both social and financial impact.

Why It Matters Now

Demand dynamics across housing and data-infrastructure are converging. In housing, workforce and affordability pressures continue to accelerate; in infrastructure, the escalation of AI, cloud compute and edge requirements is creating new real-estate categories. Project Zero positions Kaufman Development at the intersection of these parallel inflection points.

About Kaufman Development

Kaufman Development is a national real-estate investment and development firm based in Los Angeles and led by Daniel Kaufman. The firm specializes in residential, mixed-use, modular-construction and infrastructure-driven projects across the United States, deploying capital with institutional discipline and mission-oriented execution. Visit www.dkaufmandevelopment.com for more information.

Looking Ahead

Over the next quarter, Kaufman Development will release further details on:

Specific Project Zero site launches, partner operators and capital agreements.

Modular production roll-out schedules and housing delivery timelines.

Infrastructure conversion investments for data-centers, edge compute and power-ready industrial campuses.

Investor and stakeholder briefings, including results from the Spokane pilot and Detroit prototype.

