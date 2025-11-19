Industry Leaders Merge to Form Vitaro, a Fully Integrated Life Settlement Infrastructure Platform

Vitaro unifies six specialist firms to deliver an end-to-end, independent infrastructure and servicing ecosystem for the life settlement market.

Vitaro unites trusted specialists under one independent platform, giving clients the operational clarity and infrastructure they need to grow confidently.” — Moritz Roever, Managing Director, Vitaro Group

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Three life settlement veterans — Chris Conway, Mike Graviss, and Moritz Roever — have combined their various operating businesses to form Vitaro Group, a seamless, end-to-end ecosystem for the life settlement market.

Vitaro’s full-service platform includes life underwriting, an escrow agency, a securities intermediary, policy administration, trading and transaction support, full and backup servicing, and insolvency, litigation, and investor advisory and support services. By combining technology, deep professional expertise and broad market experience, Vitaro enables clients to focus confidently on their core business functions while Vitaro handles everything else efficiently, transparently, and correctly.

“At Vitaro Group, our mission is to deliver the most comprehensive, end-to-end solutions in the life settlement market so that our clients can concentrate on what is truly important. Asset managers, for example, need to drive capital formation and implement strategic investment decisions to generate consistent returns for their investors. Vitaro makes it easier for them to do that,” said Moritz Roever, Managing Director of Vitaro Group.

Vitaro’s leadership team brings over a century of collective experience in the life settlement industry and has overseen billions of dollars in policy transactions and servicing mandates across North America and Europe.

“Over the past year, we’ve taken a hard look at the marketplace and our individual roles and experiences within it,” said Chris Conway, Managing Director. “Instead of waiting for innovation to arrive, we chose to drive it forward. Vitaro represents the optimal combination of technology and expertise applied to the infrastructure upon which life settlements, longevity/mortality asset managers, and other fiduciaries operate.”

“The service-provider sector of the life settlement marketplace has been too compartmentalized, even down to the task level, for too long. We know that by combining the individual components of our service offerings into one seamless platform, asset managers, lenders and others active in the longevity/mortality markets can benefit from our expertise, experience and scale across a range of functions,” said Mike Graviss, Principal at Vitaro.

“The longevity/mortality economy continues to grow both in terms of the asset managers deploying capital into it and interest in the uncorrelated returns these assets can provide. Life settlements, reverse mortgages and structured settlements all have a role to play in a diversified portfolio, and Vitaro provides investors in and managers of these assets with an infrastructure and support that is unrivalled in the market,” added Graviss.

With offices in Oklahoma City, Atlanta, New York, and Munich, Vitaro Group serves a diverse global client base including family offices, institutional investors, fund managers, trustees, lenders and court-appointed fiduciaries.

Vitaro’s mission is clear: to set the standard for independence, reliability and innovation in the longevity and mortality markets — making its clients’ businesses run better, faster and more efficiently, while safeguarding trust at every stage.

For more information, visit www.vitarogroup.com

