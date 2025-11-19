Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa delivers keynote address and leads high-level engagement at Eastern Seaboard Development (ESD) initiative, 19 Nov
The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA), Mr Velenkosini Hlabisa, will deliver the keynote address and lead a high-level engagement aimed at profiling regional investment opportunities within the Eastern Seaboard Development (ESD) initiative.
The ESD is a catalytic programme under the District Development Model (DDM) aimed at unlocking the economic potential of the region, promoting spatial integration, and driving sustainable and inclusive rural development across the Eastern Seaboard corridor which stretches across the provinces of KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.
The engagement will bring together national and provincial leaders, traditional authorities, the private sector, and development partners to deliberate on targeted investment opportunities and collaborative approaches that can advance infrastructure development, economic diversification, and job creation.
Focus Areas of Deliberation
- Catalyst for Rural Development: The ESD Programme is a flagship initiative under the District Development Model (DDM) to accelerate inclusive growth and spatial transformation.
- Unlocking Investment Potential: Sector-specific opportunities will be showcased in Water & Sanitation, Renewable Energy, Transport, Agriculture, Tourism & Ocean Economy, and InvestRural Strategy.
- Government Commitment: National and provincial leaders will outline strategic commitments to infrastructure development, economic diversification, and job creation.
- Partnerships for Impact: Emphasis on collaboration between government, traditional leadership, and private sector investors to drive sustainable development.
- Ministerial Leadership: Honourable Minister Hlabisa will reaffirm government’s vision for integrated regional planning and investment attraction.
Programme Highlights
- Opening remarks by Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi, MEC for KZN COGTA
- Context and overview by Dr Namane Masemola, Deputy Minister of COGTA
- Provincial commitments by Premier Oscar Mabuyane (Eastern Cape) and Premier Thami Ntuli (KwaZulu-Natal)
- Keynote Address by Honourable Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa
Members of the media are invited to cover the event as follows:
Date : 19 November 2025
Time : 09:00
Venue : Dan’s Country Lodge, Nyandeni Local Municipality, Eastern Cape Province
For media enquiries, kindly contact:
Ms Pearl Maseko-Binqose
Media Liaison Officer to the Minister of CoGTA
Cell:+27 (82) 772 1709
Legadima Leso
Head of Communications, COGTA
Cell: 066 479 9904
