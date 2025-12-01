Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa: Tribute function for Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi

Programme Director, members of the Buthelezi family, Inkosi Ntuthukoyezwe Zuzifa Buthelezi, undlunkulu Mamohale, the Buthelezi family, the Chancellor, Mr Sandile Zungu and Vice-Chancellor, Prof Nokuthula Sibiya, as well as the entire leadership of Mangosuthu University of Technology, the MEC of CoGTA in KZN, Rev Thulasizwe Buthelezi, distinguished guests, students, alumni, and friends of MUT, good evening.

It is a great honour to stand before you this evening to pay tribute to a man whose life served as a formidable foundation in the architecture of our nation, a man who shouldered the weight of history with grace and courage, transforming adversity into opportunity for millions of South Africans. We gather here not simply to remember Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, but to celebrate a legacy that continues to influence lives and institutions throughout this country.

This Founder’s Tribute is more than a ceremonial moment. It is a reaffirmation of the values that Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi stood for: education, leadership, and black excellence.

This observance occurs during the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence. We are also reminded of the importance of confronting the ongoing GBVF issues in our country. Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi urged us to engage and advocate against this crisis. The impact of GBVF is deeply felt by the families of those affected by this issue. Recently, my Department designated GBVF as a national disaster while we honour the man who fought against violence directed at women and children.

However, the fight to eliminate gender-based violence necessitates a collective effort from all sections of society. Families play a crucial role in ending GBVF. Families often shield the crisis when it arises within their own. The 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence serves as a strong call to action. Each life lost to GBVF represents a failure of society. Let these 16 Days do more than just raise awareness; let them also motivate enduring solutions for tackling the increase in incidents. The time to take action is now.

The presence of His Royal Highness Prince Ntuthukoyezwe Zuzifa Buthelezi, who will share a narrative reflection, reminds us that this is not only a historical occasion but an emotional one, a bridge between generations, carrying forward the vision of a man who believed that knowledge was the most powerful weapon against oppression.

When we speak of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, we talk about a man born into the Zulu royal family in 1928, the son of Princess Magogo kaDinuzulu and Inkosi Mathole Buthelezi. His lineage connected him to King Cetshwayo, the great warrior king who

resisted colonial domination. From this heritage flowed a deep sense of duty, a conviction that leadership is service, and that service must uplift the people.

His journey was marked by resilience. As a young man, he studied at Fort Hare, the crucible of African intellectual thought, where he joined the ANC Youth League and rubbed shoulders with giants like Robert Sobukwe and Oliver Tambo. Rusticated for political activism, he completed his degree at the University of Natal, proving that setbacks are stepping stones for those who refuse to surrender their dreams.

In 1953, he assumed the chieftainship of the Buthelezi clan, and by 1970, he was Chief Executive Officer of the KwaZulu Territorial Authority. In 1976, he became Chief Minister of KwaZulu, a position he used not to entrench apartheid’s design, but to subvert it from within. He rejected the sham “independence” offered by the apartheid regime, derailing its grand scheme to balkanise South Africa.

But tonight, we focus on one of his most enduring contributions, education. In the aftermath of the 1976 Soweto uprising, when the call from exile was “Liberation Now, Education Later,” Prince Buthelezi countered with a philosophy that would define his life: “Education for Liberation.” In his own words: “During the darkest hour after the killing of our children in Soweto, the reaction of the liberation movements was that we should boycott education.

Then I differed. When the ANC said ‘Liberation Now, Education Later,’ I countered that with ‘Education for Liberation.’ So in KwaZulu, I built schools, I built colleges of education, and not only that—I even built a technikon, which today is the Mangosuthu University of Technology. I started a bank.”

He understood that political freedom without intellectual empowerment would be hollow. He believed that the classroom was as much a battlefield for liberation as the

streets. Under his leadership, the KwaZulu government built schools, colleges of education, and vocational institutions. And in 1979, he founded Mangosuthu Technikon, today Mangosuthu University of Technology, the first vocational tertiary institution for black South Africans. It opened with just fifteen students in its engineering department. Today, it stands as a living monument to his vision, with over 14,000 students and more than 42,000 alumni who have become engineers, innovators, and leaders worldwide.

His decision to locate MUT in Umlazi was deliberate. He wanted this institution to rise in the heart of a township, to be a beacon of hope for communities long denied opportunity. He believed that a black child from Umlazi and other previously disadvantaged communities across South Africa could achieve greatness, and he created the pathways for that greatness to flourish.

He often reminded us: “I believed in education because I didn’t find it easy myself to get the kind of education that I got at the time. Despite the challenges and constraints imposed by the regime, I managed to get the kind of education that I got—and out of that stemmed my philosophy that a black child can also achieve the kind of things that I achieved.”

Tonight’s theme, “Partnering for Impact,” resonates deeply with his founding vision. Prince Buthelezi understood that progress is never achieved in isolation. He worked with government, industry, and communities to build MUT. He forged partnerships with Anglo-American and other companies to fund bursaries. He mobilised private-sector resources and created opportunities for collaboration long before it became a buzzword. His life teaches us that transformation is a collective effort, a partnership of vision, courage, and action.

Today, MUT stands as a living testament to that belief. It is not only an institution of learning; it is a symbol of what can be achieved when leaders, communities, and industry unite for a common purpose. And as we celebrate this legacy, we must also acknowledge those who continue to carry the torch: Inkosi Zuzifa Buthelezi, the Vice-Chancellor, and the Chancellor of MUT. Through their stewardship, the founder’s dream remains alive, evolving to meet the challenges of a new era while staying true to its roots.

Beyond education, Prince Buthelezi was a statesman of rare integrity. He founded the Inkatha Freedom Party in 1975, reviving a cultural movement into a political force that championed self-help, self-reliance, and servant leadership. He campaigned tirelessly for the release of Nelson Mandela and other political prisoners.

When the moment of transition came, he was at the negotiating table, shaping the democratic future of South Africa. His leadership was guided by faith and the values of ubuntu. He rejected violence, even when vilified for doing so. He once said: “I have always believed in dialogue and in nonviolence, and if you look at my background, you will see that it has always been my policy to talk to everyone.”

Ladies and gentlemen, as we honour his memory, let us also embrace his challenge to us: to lead with integrity, to serve with humility, and to educate with purpose. To the students of MUT: you are the custodians of this legacy. Your success is a living tribute to Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s dream. Let your achievements echo his belief that education is the cornerstone of freedom and progress.

As we reflect on the legacy of a remarkable leader, let us recognise that while a great tree has fallen, its roots remain deeply embedded in our collective consciousness, nourishing the forest of knowledge and progress that will sustain future generations.

On behalf of the Inkatha Freedom Party and the Ministry of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, we extend our profound gratitude to the Buthelezi family and to MUT for their unwavering commitment to preserving and advancing this extraordinary legacy. Together, let us carry forward his vision, igniting a passion for excellence, instilling courage in the face of adversity, and embodying the true spirit of service. May the name of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi forever resonate as a beacon of inspiration, guiding our actions and aspirations.

Thank you.

