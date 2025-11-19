Global COPD Index 2025 Highlights Persistent Gaps in Early Detection and Access to Care

This expanded global COPD Index assesses the ability of health systems to address chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Copenhagen Institute for Futures Studies (CIFS) has launched the COPD Index 2025 on World COPD Day, as part of its Respiratory Health Initiative activities. This expanded global report assesses the ability of health systems to address chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Findings reveal persistent gaps in prevention, diagnosis, and care, even as several countries show encouraging progress. Australia, Chile, and Colombia perform strongly across multiple dimensions, combining coherent policy frameworks with robust prevention and access structures. The United Kingdom, Finland, and Costa Rica continue to demonstrate integrated service delivery and investment in chronic disease management.The 2025 Index builds upon last year’s edition, now also covering 10 new countries across Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America. Despite an expanded scope, overall global performance in managing and preventing COPD remains stable, underscoring the need for sustained efforts in tackling COPD.Key Findings• Early Detection: Underdiagnosis rates range from 60–70% in many countries, highlighting a critical challenge in early intervention.• Policy Impact: Countries with comprehensive COPD strategies or respiratory frameworks outperform others across all categories.• Environmental Risks: Air pollution and weak tobacco controls continue to drive disease prevalence, especially in high-risk regions.• Disparities in Access: Integrated care systems in countries like the UK, Chile, Colombia, and Australia contrast sharply with regions lacking pulmonary rehabilitation or cessation programs.• New Insights: Countries such as Egypt, Peru, and South Africa demonstrate strengths in prevention and digital health but face challenges in workforce capacity, data quality, and environmental exposure.A Call for Stronger ActionThe report stresses the importance of cross-sector collaboration encompassing the domains health, environmental policies, social determinants, and prevention to manage COPD effectively. High-performing systems integrate policy guidance, equitable funding, primary care, and early detection investments.COPD is one of the most underrecognized but life-altering chronic diseases globally,” said Aron Szpisjak, Director and Head of Health at CIFS. “The 2025 Index makes it clear that no health system can afford to be complacent. The global burden of COPD demands bold, sustained action. Prevention, early diagnosis, and equitable access to care are not just medical imperatives - they are societal priorities. This report is a rallying cry for countries to put COPD care and prevention at the forefront of public health strategies.”About the COPD IndexThe COPD Index evaluates health systems across five domains: policy framework, access to care, health system efficiency, disease burden, and environmental factors. It is independently developed by CIFS with funding support from Sanofi and Regeneron.Access the ReportThe full COPD Index 2025 report is publicly available at www.respiratoryhealth.org

