Diamond Dreams Match Defies Gaming Bloodbath: The First True Mass-Market Bridge for Web3

BARCELONA, SPAIN, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the video game industry endures a historic "bloodbath" of layoffs and failed Web3 experiments, one mobile title is not just surviving but thriving. Diamond Dreams Match by GFAL (Games For A Living) has just launched its highly anticipated Season 2: The Midnight Cipher, charting what many insiders believe could be the viable path forward for blockchain gaming.While thousands of developers lose their jobs and once-hyped Web3 projects quietly shut down, this luxury-themed match-3 puzzle game has achieved something rare: genuine organic love from mainstream players, with nearly 3,000 reviews averaging 4.9 stars across app stores since its global launch in September. Players are raving about the core experience:"The best match 3 game in years. Candy Crush should watch their back.""Fun match 3 with beautiful graphics!""This game is gorgeously well done."The State of Gaming: A Bloodbath in 2024–2025The broader video game sector is enduring its most painful contraction in history. From 2022 through mid-2025, more than 45,000 jobs have been eliminated worldwide, with 2024 alone accounting for over 14,600 layoffs, a 40% increase over 2023's already devastating total. Microsoft, Embracer Group, Sony, Unity, Riot Games, Epic, and Bungie are just some of the giants that slashed thousands of roles, closed studios, and canceled dozens of projects as post-pandemic realities collided with skyrocketing development costs and investor pullback.Web3 gaming has fared even worse. The 2021–2022 boom that saw Axie Infinity briefly hit a $10 billion valuation and spawn hundreds of "Axie killer" clones ended in disaster. Axie itself crashed over 95% from peak, suffered a $625 million hack, and saw daily players plummet from millions to low thousands.Projects like The Sandbox now scrape by with barely triple-digit daily users despite years of updates. According to reports, over 75% of blockchain games launched between 2018 and 2023 are dead or abandoned, their token economies exposed as unsustainable Ponzi-like schemes reliant on endless new entrants rather than fun gameplay.A Different Approach: Gameplay First, Blockchain OptionalDeveloped by a veteran team including former King (Candy Crush) exec Manel Sort, EA founder Trip Hawkins, and ex-Blizzard talent, the game is built as a premium and luxurious casual experience:- Stunning real time Ray-Tracing techniques with lifelike gem reflections rarely seen on mobile- A deep meta-loop where players craft and customize hyper-realistic 3D jewelry.- AI implementation for easy to create user-generated content in the game- Innovative "Golden Booster" mechanic that rewards skillful play with escalating power-upsBlockchain? It's there if you want it, optional digital collectibles that can be traded peer-to-peer on GFAL's marketplace, but never required. You can enjoy the full game, craft masterpieces, and climb leaderboards without ever touching a wallet.This "Web3 as enhancement, not requirement" philosophy has resonated. Even in soft-launch phases, retention and session times reportedly crushed industry benchmarks for the genre, while the GFAL Marketplace has already seen an increase in transactions and new wallets.Season 2: "The Midnight Cipher" More Gems, More Puzzles, More LuxuryThe momentum continues with the launch of Season 2: The Midnight Cipher on November 10. This major update introduces a mysterious new chapter centered on an enchanting sapphire and white-gold jewelry set. Players will experience more intricate puzzles, a host of new luxury jewelry items to craft and collect, and new crafting materials, keeping the core gameplay loop fresh.Why This Feels Like the Turning PointIn a landscape littered with failed experiments, Diamond Dreams Match is proving that blockchain gaming doesn't need to chase crypto degens or promise "earn while you sleep" riches. By prioritizing world-class casual gameplay and treating Web3 as an elegant opt-in for passionate collectors, GFAL has built the first title that feels capable of onboarding millions of traditional mobile gamers without scaring them away.The projects that survive this brutal cycle, the ones that remember games must be fun above all else, will define the next era of gaming.Season 2: The Midnight Cipher is available now on the Apple App Store and Google Play.Download now on iOS and Android: diamonddreams.gfal.com

