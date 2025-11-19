Discover Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgery

Aesthetic -1

İSTANBUL, BEşIKTAş, TURKEY, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reconstructive and aesthetic surgery represents a dynamic field within medicine that addresses both the restoration of physical function and the improvement of external appearance. Unlike purely aesthetic procedures, reconstructive surgery aims to repair or rebuild areas of the body affected by trauma, disease, congenital conditions, or aging. In today’s world, the demand for safe, practical solutions, whether for injury recovery or confidence-boosting transformation, has led to remarkable advances in surgical care.​At Liv Hospital , patients have access to the full spectrum of reconstructive and aesthetic plastic surgery, performed by experienced specialists in modern facilities designed for comfort, safety, and privacy. The Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgery Department delivers personalized treatments, from life-changing repairs to subtle enhancements.​What Is Reconstructive Surgery?Reconstructive surgery focuses on restoring form and function to damaged, deformed, or missing body structures. The goal is not only aesthetic improvement but also the recovery of vital abilities such as mobility, speech, chewing, and normal growth and development. Procedures cover a wide range, including:Repairing injuries from accidents, burns, or trauma (skin grafts, microsurgery, nerve or tendon repair)Correcting birth defects (cleft lip/palate, hand/foot deformities)Reconstructing areas affected by cancer surgery (breast reconstruction after mastectomy, facial reconstruction post-tumor removal)Fixing chronic wounds, pressure sores, or ulcerations using tissue engineering, flaps, or skin expansionTreating bone or cartilage loss and correcting deformities of the bone or joint​These operations restore quality of life, psychological well-being, and self-confidence for people of all ages.What Is Aesthetic Surgery?Aesthetic (or cosmetic) surgery emphasizes enhancing natural beauty, symmetry, and proportion. These procedures are elective and undertaken by those seeking to improve appearance, reverse signs of aging, or achieve personal goals. The most popular aesthetic surgeries include:Facial aesthetics (rhinoplasty, eyelid surgery, facelifts, brow lifts, cheek and chin reshaping)Breast aesthetics (augmentation, reduction, lifting, correction of asymmetry)Body contouring (liposuction, tummy tuck, arm/thigh lift)Minimally invasive skin treatments (fillers, BOTOX, laser resurfacing, peels)Correction of prominent ear, earlobe deformities, or scarsLiv Hospital’s aesthetic surgeons use advanced techniques that minimize scarring, shorten recovery times, and deliver natural-looking results tailored to each patient's anatomy and lifestyle.​Common Procedures: The Spectrum of CareAt Liv Hospital, patients can access every major reconstructive and aesthetic plastic surgery procedure, including:Hand and upper limb surgery for injuries or nerve repairBurn and scar treatment with advanced grafting and tissue expansionSignificant tumor removal with functional and cosmetic restorationBreast reconstruction, augmentation, and reductionFace, neck, and eyelid rejuvenation (lifts, peels, and injectables)Liposuction and body sculpting for both medical and cosmetic indicationsCorrection of congenital anomalies or acquired defects​Each procedure is performed with multidisciplinary support and careful counseling, ensuring that patients understand their options and make informed, confident decisions.The Liv Hospital ApproachLiv Hospital’s Plastic, Reconstructive, and Aesthetic Surgery department prioritizes balance, proportion, and individualized planning for every patient. Their commitment to quality includes:The latest surgical and nonsurgical techniquesFocus on natural, long-lasting results and rapid recoveryComprehensive preoperative assessment and postoperative careMultidisciplinary cooperation for complex cases or holistic wellnessFacilities that offer privacy, comfort, and internationally recognized safety standardsDedicated patient support is available for Turkish and international clients, making Liv Hospital a leading choice for reconstructive and aesthetic surgery in the region.​Learn more at the Liv Hospital homepage or explore the Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgery department for tailored care and expert guidance.

