Discover Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgery
At Liv Hospital, patients have access to the full spectrum of reconstructive and aesthetic plastic surgery, performed by experienced specialists in modern facilities designed for comfort, safety, and privacy. The Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgery Department delivers personalized treatments, from life-changing repairs to subtle enhancements.
What Is Reconstructive Surgery?
Reconstructive surgery focuses on restoring form and function to damaged, deformed, or missing body structures. The goal is not only aesthetic improvement but also the recovery of vital abilities such as mobility, speech, chewing, and normal growth and development. Procedures cover a wide range, including:
Repairing injuries from accidents, burns, or trauma (skin grafts, microsurgery, nerve or tendon repair)
Correcting birth defects (cleft lip/palate, hand/foot deformities)
Reconstructing areas affected by cancer surgery (breast reconstruction after mastectomy, facial reconstruction post-tumor removal)
Fixing chronic wounds, pressure sores, or ulcerations using tissue engineering, flaps, or skin expansion
Treating bone or cartilage loss and correcting deformities of the bone or joint
These operations restore quality of life, psychological well-being, and self-confidence for people of all ages.
What Is Aesthetic Surgery?
Aesthetic (or cosmetic) surgery emphasizes enhancing natural beauty, symmetry, and proportion. These procedures are elective and undertaken by those seeking to improve appearance, reverse signs of aging, or achieve personal goals. The most popular aesthetic surgeries include:
Facial aesthetics (rhinoplasty, eyelid surgery, facelifts, brow lifts, cheek and chin reshaping)
Breast aesthetics (augmentation, reduction, lifting, correction of asymmetry)
Body contouring (liposuction, tummy tuck, arm/thigh lift)
Minimally invasive skin treatments (fillers, BOTOX, laser resurfacing, peels)
Correction of prominent ear, earlobe deformities, or scars
Liv Hospital’s aesthetic surgeons use advanced techniques that minimize scarring, shorten recovery times, and deliver natural-looking results tailored to each patient's anatomy and lifestyle.
Common Procedures: The Spectrum of Care
At Liv Hospital, patients can access every major reconstructive and aesthetic plastic surgery procedure, including:
Hand and upper limb surgery for injuries or nerve repair
Burn and scar treatment with advanced grafting and tissue expansion
Significant tumor removal with functional and cosmetic restoration
Breast reconstruction, augmentation, and reduction
Face, neck, and eyelid rejuvenation (lifts, peels, and injectables)
Liposuction and body sculpting for both medical and cosmetic indications
Correction of congenital anomalies or acquired defects
Each procedure is performed with multidisciplinary support and careful counseling, ensuring that patients understand their options and make informed, confident decisions.
The Liv Hospital Approach
Liv Hospital’s Plastic, Reconstructive, and Aesthetic Surgery department prioritizes balance, proportion, and individualized planning for every patient. Their commitment to quality includes:
The latest surgical and nonsurgical techniques
Focus on natural, long-lasting results and rapid recovery
Comprehensive preoperative assessment and postoperative care
Multidisciplinary cooperation for complex cases or holistic wellness
Facilities that offer privacy, comfort, and internationally recognized safety standards
Dedicated patient support is available for Turkish and international clients, making Liv Hospital a leading choice for reconstructive and aesthetic surgery in the region.
Learn more at the Liv Hospital homepage or explore the Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgery department for tailored care and expert guidance.
Liv Hospital
Liv Hospital
+90 5346530971
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.