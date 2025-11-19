Schoolies shift up a gear with free regional bus services

More school leavers across South Australia will be able to get to and from the annual Schoolies Festival easier and safer than ever before, with the biggest ever expansion of the event’s bus service.

The State Government will once again partner with Encounter Youth to offer free travel to and from the annual Schoolies Festival in Victor Harbor.

This year marks a major milestone for the event with the expansion of the Schoolies bus service, now offering multiple departure locations statewide.

Regional students are the big winners, with the new express services providing free return transport from the Riverland, Mid North, Eyre Peninsula, Limestone Coast, and Yorke Peninsula.

Extra departure locations have also been added across metropolitan Adelaide, with services now available at Gawler, Athelstone, Port Adelaide, Adelaide CBD, and Hallet Cove.

Previously, the bus service has only been available to depart from the Adelaide Central Bus Station on Franklin Street.

All up, there will be 12 departure location options for students to choose from. All buses are scheduled to depart on Friday, 21 November and return on Monday, 24 November.

Once at the event, continuous shuttle buses will help school leavers get to and from their accommodation. The services will be running across the three-day event, connecting passengers to Victor Harbor, Encounter Bay, Middleton, Port Elliot, and Goolwa.

Students are encouraged to book their spot on the free bus service through the Encounter Youth website.

Those thinking of driving themselves or with their mates are being encouraged to have plenty of rest before they depart and to remember to take regular breaks along the way.

Drivers should remember that additional rules apply to provisional licence holders. P1 and P2 licence holders must not drive with any alcohol or drugs in their system, drive a high-powered vehicle, or drive more than 100km/h even if the local speed limit exceeds 100km/h. P1 drivers aged 25 years and under are also subject to passenger and night-driving restrictions.

While this year’s studies might be over, brushing up on state road rules and licence conditions is a no brainer. Visit the mylicence website for more information.

Quotes

Attributable to Blair Boyer

The annual Schoolies Festival is a great time for students to let their hair down and celebrate all their achievements throughout their school years.

The sense of freedom that comes with finishing final exams is fantastic, but I encourage school-leavers to remember to look after themselves and their mates.

With the Schoolies Festival bus service now available at more locations statewide, I hope even more students take up this free travel option – making it safer for everyone, and one less thing they need to worry about.

We want everyone to have fun and let their hair down – but make sure you are making safe choices for you and your friends.

Attributable to SA Police, Superintendent Joanna Howard

Every year, excessive drinking remains one of the main concerns during Schoolies.

Although the Encounter Youth Schoolies Festival is an alcohol-free zone, we remind those of legal drinking age to do so responsibly.

Officers from SA Police’s Road Safety Section will be visiting caravan parks in the region daily to offer voluntary breath testing.

Look out for one another. If you’ve been drinking, don’t get behind the wheel, as there are plenty of transport options available both within and between local towns.

Remember, using or possessing illicit drugs is against the law, and anyone caught with them will face serious consequences.

Our goal is to help everyone enjoy the event safely. Please reach out to us if you need assistance or simply come and say hello.

Attributable to Encounter Youth CEO, Nigel Knowles

Encounter Youth is proud to partner with the State Government to deliver expanded bus services, ensuring school leavers can travel to and from the Schoolies Festival safely and easily.

This initiative strengthens our commitment to supporting young people to celebrate responsibly while prioritising their safety and wellbeing.

We encourage parents to have a conversation with their young person about safe travel choices and to take advantage of the free Schoolies Festival Bus Service as the safest and most reliable way to travel to, from, and around the Fleurieu Peninsula during the Schoolies Festival weekend.