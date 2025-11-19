Hannah Whipple-Macedo, PMP, Featured in Influential Women for Impact in Biotech & Pharma Program Management

LITTLETON, CO, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Senior Program Manager Consultant Focused on Enabling Efficient, Collaborative Drug DevelopmentHannah Whipple-Macedo, PMP, is a dedicated Senior Program Manager with extensive experience supporting biotechnology and pharmaceutical teams through complex program execution. With over a decade of experience—including consulting roles with COUR Pharmaceuticals, Pathalys Pharma, Ventus Therapeutics, and Neurocrine Biosciences—Hannah has helped advance preclinical and clinical programs by building structure, improving communication, and supporting teams in navigating end-to-end drug development processes.Her strengths lie in facilitating cross-functional alignment, improving operational efficiency, and ensuring that teams have the clarity, tools, and support needed to make informed decisions. Hannah’s background includes program planning, risk management, budgeting, operations, and consolidating information for regulatory submissions—helping scientific and leadership teams stay coordinated and on track.Hannah holds a Master’s Degree in Physical and Biological Anthropology from Wichita State University and is a certified Project Management Professional (PMP). Her academic and professional experience allows her to bridge scientific understanding with practical execution, supporting researchers, clinicians, and executives as they move promising therapies through development.Throughout her career, Hannah has been driven by a commitment to patient impact and a genuine respect for the scientific teams she works alongside. Her contributions have supported companies exploring gene-editing technologies, advancing pain-management programs, and innovating within immuno-oncology—always with a focus on enabling collaboration and keeping programs moving forward.Beyond her professional work, Hannah has volunteered with Envision, Inc. as an assistant golf professional, coaching visually impaired individuals. This experience reflects her commitment to accessibility, inclusion, and giving back to her community.Hannah remains focused on contributing to the field by supporting teams, strengthening program execution, and helping ensure that innovative therapies have the best chance to reach the patients who need them.Learn More about Hannah Whipple-Macedo:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/hannah-whipple-macedo Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

