How an Emirati Entrepreneur is Changing the Way We Think About Hydration and Cola

We’ve taken a global favourite and rebuilt it from the ground up. Born in Dubai, built for Rizz—that’s the spirit of FRÍO Cola.” — Rashed Al Mulla

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- • Emirati entrepreneur launches FRÍO Cola, the UAE’s first better-for-you cola• Made in Dubai with natural ingredients, zero sugar, and recyclable aluminium cans• A homegrown innovation combining flavour, wellness, and sustainabilityIn one of the world’s hottest regions, hydration is a way of life. For Rashed Al Mulla, Emirati athlete turned entrepreneur, it became a mission. His brand FRÍO, known for its clean, plant-based sparkling waters, has now launched FRÍO Cola, a first- of-its-kind “better-for-you” cola made right here in Dubai.FRÍO Cola is crafted locally using natural flavours, zero sugar, and zero preservatives, proving that authentic cola taste doesn’t require compromise. “We’ve taken a global favourite and rebuilt it from the ground up,” says Al Mulla. “Born in Dubai, built for Rizz—that’s the spirit of FRÍO Cola.”Behind the fizz is a bigger idea, that sustainability, wellness, and enjoyment can coexist in a single sip. Packaged in recyclable aluminium and powered by clean, plant-based ingredients, FRÍO Cola represents a new standard for conscious refreshment.As Dubai emerges as a hub for health-driven innovation, FRÍO stands as proof that local entrepreneurship can create products both rooted in place and ready for the world. Because when it comes to hydration, better doesn’t have to be boring.Notes to Editors: About FRÍOFounded in Dubai by Emirati athlete Rashed Al Mulla, FRÍO is a wellness-driven beverage brand dedicated to clean, conscious hydration. Its portfolio includes naturally flavoured sparkling mineral waters and the region’s first better-for-you cola, all made with zero sugar, zero calories, and plant-based ingredients. Each FRÍO product is crafted locally, reflecting the brand’s belief that refreshment should be both sustainable and satisfying. From hydration to indulgence, FRÍO is redefining what it means to drink smarter.

