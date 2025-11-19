VELO Lighting Unveils Next-Gen LED Floodlights

VELO Lighting launches advanced LED floodlights delivering pro-level performance, lower energy use, and sustainable illumination for modern sports venues.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VELO Lighting , a UK-based leader in professional sports illumination, has announced the launch of its next-generation LED floodlights designed to deliver outstanding performance with unmatched energy efficiency and sustainability.With years of experience and a strong foundation in European engineering, VELO continues to redefine how sports venues are lit. The company’s newest systems provide precise, high-quality lighting that enhances play, reduces running costs, and helps facilities move toward their environmental goals.New Products Launched by VELOVELO’s new range of LED floodlights is designed for all levels of sport, combining technical precision with long-term value.The Arete Series represents VELO’s premier lighting solution for professional venues. It delivers high-intensity, broadcast-ready illumination with outstanding uniformity and minimal glare. Designed to meet the exacting standards of televised and competitive play, the Arete system ensures that every area of the field is evenly lit.The series also features smart dimming controls that allow venues to adjust brightness as needed, while instant-on technology eliminates warm-up times.The Helios Series brings professional-grade performance to local clubs, schools, and multi-sport complexes. Their modular design allows for flexible installation and cost-effective upgrades.This series features advanced thermal management that extends lifespan and minimises maintenance needs, making Helios the ideal choice for facilities seeking a reliable, energy-efficient system.Driving Innovation and SustainabilityEvery VELO product is developed with innovation and sustainability in mind. The company uses advanced LED chipsets and smart control systems that deliver higher light output with lower energy use.Smart dimming and automated scheduling allow operators to tailor illumination for different events, ensuring energy is only used when needed. The system’s efficiency not only reduces operational costs but also supports environmental targets such as carbon reduction and net-zero commitments.Durability is another defining feature. Each luminaire is designed to withstand demanding conditions through advanced heat management, impact resistance, and weatherproof construction. This combination of performance and longevity makes VELO’s lighting systems both dependable and environmentally responsible.“We believe the best lighting should elevate the game while protecting the planet,” said a VELO Lighting spokesperson. “ can achieve exceptional performance and sustainability together.”VELO Lighting Solutions: Lighting That Inspires PerformanceVELO sports lighting solutions provides a complete service experience that ensures every project runs smoothly from start to finish.Lighting Design and Simulation: Each project begins with a detailed assessment. VELO’s designers create tailored lighting plans that optimise coverage, uniformity, and visual comfort for every sport.Installation and Commissioning: Their expert technicians handle installation with precision and efficiency, ensuring that systems are set up correctly and with minimal disruption to the venue’s schedule.Upgrades and Retrofits: For venues operating with older or inefficient systems, VELO provides seamless LED upgrades that improve performance while reducing energy consumption.Maintenance and Smart Monitoring: Their ongoing monitoring and scheduled maintenance services help maintain optimal performance, extend fixture life, and reduce long-term costs.These services allow venue owners to work with a single, trusted partner who manages every stage of a project with care and expertise.About VELOVELO Lighting is a UK-based specialist in sports lighting solutions for stadiums, sports fields, and arenas. The company combines European LED technology with UK engineering expertise to deliver lighting that enhances performance, efficiency, and sustainability.

