U.S. Pearlescent Pigment Market Set for Sustained Expansion, Rising from USD 204.6 Million in 2021 at a CAGR of 5.7%

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report, the U.S. pearlescent pigment market generated $204.62 million in 2021 and is projected to reach $353.39 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2031.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A74451 Key Market Drivers:- Rising usage in cosmetics & personal care: The growing demand for premium makeup, skincare, and haircare products continues to propel pigment consumption.- Expanding beauty & personal care industry: Increased consumer interest in aesthetic appeal, product differentiation, and vibrant shades boosts market adoption.Restraints:- Rise in veganism: Growing preference for vegan and cruelty-free beauty solutions limits the use of natural pearl essence, impacting overall demand.Opportunities:- Product innovation & new formulations: Continuous R&D in effect pigments and advanced finishes creates significant growth opportunities through the forecast period.Application Insights:-1. Others Segment – Leading Market ShareThe others category including paints & coatings, plastics, packaging, printing inks, adhesives, and textiles—accounted for over four-fifths of market revenue in 2021 and is expected to maintain dominance.Pearlescent pigments deliver:- Color enhancement- Gloss and opacity control- Improved rheology- Aesthetic appeal in industrial and packaging applicationsThey are widely used in:- Automotive coatings- Printing inks for premium packaging- Paper & pulp products- Electronics, household goods, and specialty resins2. Cosmetics & Personal Care – Fastest Growing SegmentExpected to grow at a CAGR of 6.31% (2022–2031), this segment leverages pearlescent pigments for:- Enhanced shine, shimmer, and color depth- Superior visual appeal in powders, eye shadows, nail polishes, haircare, and body care productsPearlescent pigment micas enable unique finishes and innovation in product formulation, supporting market expansion.Key Market Players:- BASF SE- ECKART GmbH- Sun Chemical- IFC Solutions- Kuncai Americas- Sensient Technologies Corporation- DIC Corporation- KP Pigments- Merck KGaA- Glitter Unique, LLC- Sandream SpecialtiesThese companies focus on new product launches, strategic partnerships, capacity expansions, and technological advancements to strengthen market positioning.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/u-s-pearlescent-pigment-market/purchase-options About UsAllied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

