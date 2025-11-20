The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market 2025-2029: Unveiling Growth Developments with the Latest Updates

Expected to grow to $40.56 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market Through 2025?

The market size for liquid nutritional supplements has seen substantial growth in the past few years. The market is projected to increase from $29.84 billion in 2024 to $31.33 billion in 2025, at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. Factors contributing to the growth during the historic period include heightened concern for health, an expanding elderly demographic, varied dietary preferences, increased awareness about nutrient deficiencies, effective marketing and advertising methods, and a shift in consumer taste towards more appealing options.

In the upcoming years, a significant increase is anticipated in the market size of liquid nutritional supplements. It is projected to rise to ""$40.56 billion in 2029"" with a 6.7% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). This growth during the forecasted period can be credited to factors such as specific health solutions, nutrigenomics and personalized nutrition, plant-based and functional ingredients, healthcare professional advice, and considerations related to sustainability. The major trends predicted for this period consist of clean labels and natural ingredients, fortified and functional ingredients, plant-based and vegan options, innovative delivery systems, alongside sports and performance nutrition.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market?

The liquid nutritional supplements market is predicted to grow due to an increase in health-conscious individuals. Those who are actively mindful about their wellbeing make proactive decisions to improve and maintain their physical, mental, and emotional health. To efficiently and comfortably intake key nutrients, these individuals opt for liquid nutritional supplements, which aid in sidestepping digestive problems and facilitate high nutrients absorption, contributing to weight management and fitness goals. The Office for National Statistics, for example, reported in 2022 that UK healthcare expenditure climbed to roughly $354.88 billion (£283 billion) that year, an uptick of 0.7% in contrast to 2021. This increase in health consciousness is thus fueling the expansion of the liquid nutritional supplement market.

Which Players Dominate The Liquid Nutritional Supplement Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Liquid Nutritional Supplement Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Nestlé S.A.

• Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

• BASF SE

• Bayer AG

• Abbott Laboratories

• GlaxoSmithKline plc.

• Amway Corporation

• Herbalife International of America Inc

• DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences

• Isagenix International LLC

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market In The Future?

The rise in product innovation is becoming a prevalent trend in the liquid nutritional supplement market. Leading companies in the industry are heavily invested in producing novel products to solidify their standing in the market. For instance, Arla Foods Ingredients demonstrated this trend in May 2023 when they unveiled their juice-style oral nutritional supplements (ONS). As a prominent supplier of components for baby food, medical uses, and athletic nourishment based in Denmark, their product aims to amplify protein content in medical nutrition. With their ONS juice-style drink, that is unlike any other, they've been able to boost protein levels by 7% without compromising on flavor or consistency. The product includes Lacprodan BLG-100, a pure beta-lactoglobulin with an impressive nutritional tally. Moreover, this novel solution is free of fats, and using BLG-100 ensures minimal viscosity and product stability during its shelf life. It not only tastes less bitter than regular ONS juice-style items but also has a more agreeable texture, thereby increasing compliance in medical nutrition.

Global Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The liquid nutritional supplementmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Additional Supplements, Medical Supplements, Sport Nutrition

2) By Ingredient: Botanicals, Vitamins, Minerals, Proteins And Amino Acids, Other Ingredients

3) By Route Of Administration: Oral, Enteral, Parenteral

4) By Distribution Channel: Online Channels, Offline Channels, Pharmacy Chains, Supermarkets, Drug Stores

5) By End-User: Infants, Children, Adult, Pregnant Women, Old Age

Subsegments:

1) By Additional Supplements: Protein Supplements, Vitamin And Mineral Supplements, Herbal Supplements

2) By Medical Supplements: Nutritional Formulas For Specific Conditions, Enteral Nutrition Products, Pediatric Nutritional Supplements

3) By Sport Nutrition: Performance Enhancers, Recovery Products, Meal Replacement Shakes

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market?

In the Liquid Nutritional Supplement Global Market Report 2025, North America is recorded as the leading region for the year 2024. The market is projected to expand the fastest in the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period. The report encompasses the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

