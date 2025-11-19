Global and European Cell Sorting Market Outlook 2025–2035

Cell sorting market is projected to grow from USD 281.6 million in 2025 to USD 681.5 million by 2035, at a CAGR of 9.2%

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global cell sorting market is predicted to rise from USD 281.6 million in 2025 to a7oximately USD 681.5 million by 2035, representing an absolute growth of USD 399.9 million over the forecast period. This indicates total increase of 142.1%, with the market predicted to rise at a CAGR of 9.2% between 2025 and 2035.The cell sorting market is experiencing strong growth as advancements in biotechnology, immunology, and precision medicine accelerate global demand for high-performance cell analysis and purification technologies. Rising investment in cell therapy research, expanding applications in oncology and stem cell science, and increased use of flow cytometry platforms are driving sustained market expansion through 2035.Cell sorting systems enable researchers and clinicians to isolate, characterize, and purify specific cell populations based on unique biomarkers. These technologies support critical workflows in drug discovery, regenerative medicine, vaccine development, and personalized therapies.Key Market HighlightsGrowing demand for high-purity cell populations in clinical diagnostics, genomic studies, and therapeutic development.Strong adoption of flow cytometry–based cell sorters, supported by innovations in laser technology, optics, and microfluidics.Rising investments in cell-based research, particularly in cancer immunotherapy and stem cell biology.Automation and miniaturization trends improving accuracy, throughput, and cost-efficiency for research labs and biopharma companies.Expanding use in clinical-grade applications, including CAR-T therapy manufacturing and precision immunology.To access the complete data tables and in-depth insights, request a Discount On The Report here: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=11629 Quick Stats for Cell Sorting Market:Cell Sorting Market Value (2025): USD 281.6 millionCell Sorting Market Forecast Value (2035): USD 681.5 millionCell Sorting Market Forecast CAGR: 9.2%Leading Product Type in Cell Sorting Market: Reagents & ConsumablesKey Growth Regions in Cell Sorting Market: Asia Pacific, North America, and EuropeTop Players in Cell Sorting Market: BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corporation, Sony Group Corporation, Miltenyi BiotecWhere revenue comes from - Now Vs Next (industry-level view)Major Growth Drivers1. Rapid Expansion of Cell and Gene TherapyCell sorting technologies are essential for isolating functional immune cells, stem cells, and genetically modified cells used in cell-based therapies. Major biopharmaceutical companies are increasing investments in advanced sorting platforms to support therapy development and scale-up.2. Rising Use in Cancer Research & ImmunologyOncology labs rely heavily on cell sorting to analyze tumor heterogeneity, identify immune cell subtypes, and support immunotherapeutic development.3. Advancements in Flow CytometryNew generation sorters feature improved optics, multi-laser configurations, and real-time image-based sorting, enabling high-precision selection of rare cell populations.4. Growing Adoption in Academic & Research InstitutionsUniversities and life science research labs are expanding use of cell sorting instruments for basic research, genetic engineering, and biomarker discovery.5. Adoption of Automation and Microfluidic SortingAutomated, high-throughput, and microfluidic-based sorters reduce manual handling, minimize contamination, and improve reproducibility.Market SegmentationBy TechnologyFluorescence-based cell sortingMagnetic-activated cell sorting (MACS)Microfluidic cell sortingOptical and image-based sorting systemsBy ApplicationResearch applicationsClinical diagnosticsDrug discovery and developmentStem cell researchImmunology and oncologyBy End UserBiopharmaceutical and biotech companiesAcademic and research institutionsHospitals and clinical labsContract research organizations (CROs)Regional OutlookNorth AmericaA leading market driven by strong biotechnology infrastructure, high R&D spending, and wide adoption of cell and gene therapy technologies.EuropeSignificant demand supported by advanced research programs, strong focus on clinical diagnostics, and government-backed initiatives in life sciences.Asia PacificA rapidly growing region as China, Japan, South Korea, and India invest heavily in biomedical research, cancer diagnostics, and biotech manufacturing.Rest of the WorldEmerging opportunities in Latin America and the Middle East as healthcare systems expand molecular testing and research capabilities.Competitive LandscapeThe market includes major life science instrument manufacturers, flow cytometry developers, and specialized microfluidic technology companies. Leading strategies include:Scaling high-throughput and clinical-grade sortersIntegrating automation, AI, and real-time imagingExpanding reagent and consumable portfoliosCollaborating with biotech companies for therapy developmentEnhancing precision sorting for rare cell populationsFuture OutlookThe cell sorting market is positioned for strong long-term growth as advancements in precision medicine, immunotherapy, and next-generation research platforms accelerate global demand. Companies that prioritize automation, clinical-grade reliability, and innovative sorting technologies will maintain strong competitive advantage through 2035.Purchase Full Report for Detailed Insights:For access to full forecasts, regional breakouts, company share analysis, and emerging trend assessments, you can purchase the complete report here: https://www.factmr.com/checkout/11629 Have a specific Requirements and Need Assistant on Report Pricing or Limited Budget please contact us – sales@factmr.comTo View Related Report:Cellulose-reinforced Hydrogels Market: https://www.factmr.com/report/cellulose-reinforced-hydrogels-market Cell Line Development Market: https://www.factmr.com/report/180/cell-lines-market Cell Characterization Assays Kits Market: https://www.factmr.com/report/2804/cell-characterization-assays-kits-market Cell-free DNA Mutation Diagnostics Market: https://www.factmr.com/report/cell-free-dna-mutation-diagnostics-market About Fact.MRFact.MR is a global market research and consulting firm, trusted by Fortune 500 companies and emerging businesses for reliable insights and strategic intelligence. With a presence across the U.S., UK, India, and Dubai, we deliver data-driven research and tailored consulting solutions across 30+ industries and 1,000+ markets. Backed by deep expertise and advanced analytics, Fact.MR helps organizations uncover opportunities, reduce risks, and make informed decisions for sustainable growth.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.