TechAhead Achieves AWS Security Services Competency, Strengthening Enterprise Cloud Protection Capabilities

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TechAhead, a global leader in AI-powered custom software development and cloud engineering services , today announced it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Security Services Competency. This prestigious designation recognizes AWS Partners with demonstrated deep technical expertise and proven customer success in delivering comprehensive security solutions for cloud environments.The AWS Security Services Competency validates TechAhead's capabilities across eight essential security domains: AI Security, Application Security, Threat Detection and Response, Infrastructure Protection, Identity and Access Management, Data Protection, Perimeter Protection, and Compliance and Privacy. This achievement underscores the company's commitment to architecting, implementing, and managing secure cloud infrastructures that meet the evolving challenges of modern enterprises."Security isn't an afterthought in cloud transformation; it's the foundation upon which sustainable innovation is built," said Vikas Kaushik, CEO and Founder of TechAhead. "Earning the AWS Security Services Competency reflects our team's relentless dedication to protecting our clients' most valuable assets while enabling them to innovate fearlessly in the cloud."This milestone follows TechAhead's recent achievement of the AWS Cloud Operations Competency, demonstrating accelerated momentum in earning elite AWS validations. As an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner, TechAhead combines technical mastery with real-world implementation experience to deliver security solutions that protect enterprise workloads, ensure regulatory compliance, and mitigate emerging threats.TechAhead's AWS-certified security professionals work closely with organizations across industries to design resilient architectures, implement zero-trust frameworks, and maintain continuous security posture management. The company's holistic approach integrates security throughout the development lifecycle, from initial architecture design through ongoing operations and optimization.Organizations seeking to strengthen their cloud security posture can learn more about TechAhead's AWS-validated security capabilities at www.techaheadcorp.com About TechAheadTechAhead is a technology innovation company specializing in AI software development, cloud operations, and application modernization. With over 15 years of experience and 2,500+ successful deployments, TechAhead partners with global enterprises to architect secure, scalable AI, Cloud & mobile app solutions that drive measurable business outcomes.

