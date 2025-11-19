Bird Aviation inaugurates its second hangar in Cyprus

Responding to the growing demand for aircraft maintenance in the region

LARNACA, LARNACA, CYPRUS, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bird Aviation officially inaugurated its second hangar at Larnaca International Airport, in a ceremony officiated by the Minister of Finance, Mr. Makis Keravnos, and attended by political representatives, business partners, and clients.This milestone marks a significant phase in the company’s expansion plan and reinforces Cyprus’s position as a strategic location for aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services . Situated at a geographical crossroads connecting Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Bird Aviation continues to invest in its infrastructure and capabilities to serve the growing needs of its international customer base.Group CEO, Mr. Uri Sirkis, noted that this expansion reflects Bird Aviation’s commitment to developing a leading maintenance hub in the Eastern Mediterranean and its confidence in Cyprus’s potential as a growing center for aviation maintenance.Bird Aviation’s CEO, Mr. Frederic Pralus, emphasized that the inauguration of the second hangar represents an important stage in the company’s growth strategy, allowing Bird Aviation to further strengthen its technical capabilities and continue delivering reliable, high-quality services to its clients.Bird Aviation continues to expand its operations to meet increasing market demand. Construction of a third hangar is already underway, while plans for three additional bays are scheduled for completion by 2026.--About Bird Aviation: Operating since 2016, Bird Aviation provides MRO ( Maintenance, Repair, Overhaul ) services for aircraft, certified by EASA and various national Civil Aviation Authorities. Today, the company employs over 250 professionals and collaborates with some of the largest airlines in Europe and the wider region.

