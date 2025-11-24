Marcus Evans Expands U.S. Operations in Indianapolis

Marcus Evans, a global leader in business intelligence, professional training, and corporate events, is opening of a new office in Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marcus Evans , a global leader in business intelligence, professional training, and corporate events, is excited to announce the opening of a new satellite office in Indianapolis, Indiana. Located in the lively Keystone Crossing area, this expansion marks an important step for the company’s Summits Division The timing of this expansion aligns perfectly with the thriving job market in Indianapolis. The city is known for its lively business scene and many job opportunities. Marcus Evans is hiring for Delegate Relations roles at the new office. This offers great career opportunities for individuals interested in sales positions in Indianapolis.The Summits Division at Marcus Evans specializes in producing high-level, invitation-only conferences designed for senior executives across a variety of industries. These exclusive events create opportunities for thought leaders, solution providers, and C-suite executives to connect, collaborate, and innovate.About the openingWith the opening of the Indianapolis office, the company wants to grow its presence in the region. It aims to build stronger relationships with clients. At the same time, it will keep providing great value through its events.The Indianapolis office will be a Delegate Relations hub. The focus will be on improving client engagement and helping the company grow.Leading this new venture is Bob Block, a seasoned professional with over 15 years of experience at Marcus Evans. Bob has played a key role in the success of the company’s Chicago operations.'We’re thrilled to bring Marcus Evans’ culture of excellence to Indianapolis,” said Bob Block. "Our new team will work closely with senior leaders in different industries. We will make sure our Summits provide great value to participants." This move is not just about expanding geographically; it’s about expanding opportunities for professionals and businesses alike.”About the roleThese roles are perfect for those who enjoy connecting with people, building relationships, and being part of a team that drives impactful business events. Whether you’re exploring sales rep jobs in Indianapolis or seeking jobs hiring in Indianapolis, Marcus Evans provides an excellent platform to grow professionally while contributing to the success of global business summits.Interested candidates should reach out for more information. This is a great chance to join a company that values innovation, teamwork, and excellence. With the launch of the Indianapolis office, Marcus Evans is not only expanding its operations but also creating new pathways for talented professionals to thrive.The Keystone Crossing neighborhood is already buzzing with excitement as Marcus Evans sets up its new hub. If you’re looking for sales jobs in Indianapolis or simply want to be part of a dynamic team making an impact, now is the time to explore what Marcus Evans has to offer.Apply TodayRegister your interest in the role by emailing us at globaltalentacquisition@marcusevans.comFeel free to also contact Robert Block, Director of the Indianapolis Office at robertb@marcusevansch.com

Staff interview with Kaya Acker from our San Diego Office

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.