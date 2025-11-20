Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market Forecasted to Achieve US $87.96 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ”
— The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market In 2025?
The market size for industrial cleaning chemicals has experienced solid growth in previous years. Predictions for this sector estimate an increase from $61.35 billion in 2024 to $64.74 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. The previous growth can be traced back to factors such as industrial and manufacturing development, stringent regulation standards, adherence to occupational health and safety, emphasis on sustainable operations, growth in the food processing industry, importance of hygiene in healthcare facilities, and attention to water treatment and pollution control.

In the upcoming years, the industrial cleaning chemicals market is projected to experience robust expansion. It's anticipated to escalate to $87.96 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. This anticipated growth within the forecast period can be linked to the internationalization of supply chains, emphasis on ecologically friendly chemistry, expansion of e-commerce, control of biofilm in food processing, swift urbanization, and individualized cleaning solutions. There's also a focus on specialty chemicals. Key trends during this period are expected to encompass increased automation and robotics, heightened efficiency and performance, a pivot to bio-based and bio-derived constituents, customization and tailored solutions, advancement in nanotech, and the embrace of digitalization and data-centric cleaning regimes.

Download a free sample of the industrial cleaning chemicals market report:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=8029&type=smp

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market?
The boost in individual spending on healthcare is predicted to drive the growth of the industrial cleaning chemicals market. Healthcare pertains to maintaining health and can be related to physical, emotional or mental wellness. Diminishing the risk of infection by microbial contamination can be achieved through disinfection. For example, in 2022, data from the Office for National Statistics, a respected UK statistics institute on epilepsy, showed that UK healthcare spending amounted to roughly $354.88 billion (£283 billion). This represented a moderate rise of 0.7% compared to the expenditure in the previous year, 2021. As a result, this surge in individual healthcare expenditure is fueling the expansion of the industrial cleaning chemicals market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Industry?
Major players in the Industrial Cleaning Chemicals include:
• Ecolab Inc.
• Diversey Holdings Ltd.
• Badische Anilin und Soda Fabrik SE
• Procter & Gamble Company
• Akzo Nobel N.V.
• Clariant International Ltd.
• Croda International PLC
• Eastman Chemical Company
• Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
• Huntsman Corporation

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market?
The industrial cleaning chemicals market is witnessing a surge in product innovations, a trend that has significantly caught on. To boost their dominance in the market, leading manufacturers are focusing on crafting innovative product solutions. For example, Clariant AG, a Swiss enterprise active in the industrial cleaning chemicals space, in February 2022, initiated a unique series of surfactants and polyethylene glycols that are 100% bio-based. This move could indirectly tackle climate change. Clariant produces these products using ethylene oxide, sourced completely from bioethanol which is derived from sugar cane or corn. These products are founded on renewable feedstocks and reveal a Renewable Carbon Index (RCI) of at least 98%.

What Segments Are Covered In The Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market Report?
The industrial cleaning chemicalsmarket covered in this report is segmented –
1) By Product Type: General Cleaners, Metal Cleaners, Oven And Grill Cleaners, Dish Washing, Commercial Laundry, Dairy Cleaners, Disinfectants
2) By Ingredient Type: Surfactants, Solvents, Chelating Agents, PH Regulators, Solubilizers, Other Ingredient Types
3) By Application: Manufacturing And Commercial Offices, Healthcare, Retail And Foodservice, Hospitality, Automotive, Aerospace, Food Processing, Other Applications

Subsegments:
1) By General Cleaners: Multi-Purpose Cleaners, Surface Cleaners
2) By Metal Cleaners: Rust Removers, Corrosion Inhibitors
3) By Oven And Grill Cleaners: Heavy-Duty Oven Cleaners, Grill And BBQ Cleaners
4) By Dish Washing: Industrial Dishwashing Liquids, Dishwashing Powders
5) By Commercial Laundry: Laundry Detergents, Fabric Softeners
6) By Dairy Cleaners: Milkstone Removers, CIP (Clean-In-Place) Solutions
7) By Disinfectants: Surface Disinfectants, Hand Sanitizers

View the full industrial cleaning chemicals market report:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/industrial-cleaning-chemicals-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market By 2025?
In 2024, North America led as the main region for the industrial cleaning chemicals market. The market report for industrial cleaning chemicals includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market 2025, By The Business Research Company
Soap And Cleaning Compounds Global Market Report 2025
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/soap-and-cleaning-compounds-global-market-report

Soap And Other Detergents Global Market Report 2025
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/soap-and-other-detergents-global-market-report

Disinfectants Global Market Report 2025
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/disinfectants-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:
Saumya Sahay
Americas +1 310-496-7795
Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534
Europe +44 7882 955267
Email: saumyas@tbrc.info
The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:
• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 7882 955267
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market Forecasted to Achieve US $87.96 Billion by 2029

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Environment, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 7882 955267 info@tbrc.info
Company/Organization
TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd.
Jubilee Hills road number-1
Hyderabad, 500033
India
+91 88972 63534
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The Business Research Company provides more than 17,500+ market research reports spanning 27 industries and 60+ countries. These reports offer a comprehensive view of market dynamics over a 10-year period, including historic and forecast data, segmentation insights, market share analysis, and key trends and strategies. As a global leader in market research, we specialize in customer, product, market, and competitor intelligence. Our insights are powered by extensive secondary research, expert interviews, proprietary datasets, and in-house expertise. With a team of 350+ experts across 28 countries, we manage over 1.5 million datasets covering industries such as services, manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, and technology. We provide targeted intelligence solutions designed to support your strategic decisions — from market selection to customer targeting and competitive positioning.

The Business Research Company

More From This Author
Industrial Gases for Plastic & Rubber Industry Market is Forecasted to Reach a Value of US $9.98 Billion by 2029
Industrial Foam Market is Projected to Increase at a CAGR of 7.9% Through 2025-2029
Industrial Films Market to Reach US $60.29 Billion by 2029
View All Stories From This Author