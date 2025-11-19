Calcium Citrate Market Set for Significant Expansion and Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 3.7% Through 2031

Calcium Citrate Market, by End-use Industry

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Allied Market Research, the global calcium citrate market , valued at $0.8 billion in 2021, is projected to reach $1.2 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 3.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of the market landscape, featuring detailed company profiles, product portfolios, competitive strategies, and key economic factors shaping the industry. It highlights how leading manufacturers are adopting strategic initiatives to strengthen their global presence, offering valuable insights for businesses, investors, and new market entrants.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A17433 Key Market Participants:- Adani Pharmachem Private Limited- ADITYA CHEMICALS LIMITED- Gadot Biochemical Industries Ltd.- Panvo Organics Pvt Ltd.- Alpha Drugs- Bayer AG- Daffodil Pharmachem- Balchem Inc.- Krishna Chemicals- Parchem Fine and Specialty Chemicals- JOST CHEMICAL CO.- Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG- Nikunj Chemicals- SUCROAL- Univar Solutions Inc.Recent Industry Developments:- Gadot Biochemical Industries introduced a mineral blend, Cal2Mag, in January 2022. The formulation combines magnesium and calcium citrate, delivering 100 mg of calcium citrate and 50 mg of magnesium citrate per gram equating to 10% of the recommended daily calcium intake and 14% of magnesium. The blend targets bone health and related nutritional needs.- In March 2022, Bayer expanded its Elevit maternal nutrition line with new product offerings, including Vitamin D capsules and Calcium Zinc Vitamin D supplements, aimed at supporting bone development and improving child appetite.Market Growth Drivers:-The calcium citrate market continues to expand due to its versatility across multiple industries:- Food & Beverage: Used as an acidity regulator, emulsifier, and preservative.- Pharmaceuticals: Functions as a diuretic and phlegm expectorant.- Dietary Supplements: Increasingly favored by millennials and in high demand among the baby boomer population focused on proactive health management.Micronized calcium citrate powder, known for its enhanced solubility and bioavailability, is experiencing significant growth within the product category.Emerging Trends:- Aging Population: A growing elderly demographic more susceptible to fractures and bone-related disorders drives demand for calcium citrate supplements. Consumers are increasingly willing to invest in premium bone and joint health formulations.- Rising Osteoporosis Cases: According to the National Library of Medicine, over 1 billion people worldwide were affected by osteoporosis in 2021, underscoring the urgent need for effective bone health solutions and boosting market uptake.- Health & Wellness Shift: Younger consumers, especially millennials, are showing heightened interest in calcium-based supplements as part of preventive healthcare routines.Comprehensive Market Insights:-Allied Market Research’s report provides:- Quantitative analysis of market trends from 2021 to 2031- Drivers, restraints, and emerging opportunities- Porter's Five Forces analysis- Detailed segmentation by type, application, and region- Regional revenue breakdown and growth prospectsThis extensive assessment equips stakeholders with the information needed to make strategic, data-driven decisions in the evolving calcium citrate market.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/calcium-citrate-market/purchase-options About Us:Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

