ECHEMI Expands Global Chemical Supply Network, Empowering B2B Buyers and Suppliers Worldwide

QINGDAO, SHANDONG, CHINA, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Qingdao ECHEMI Digital Technology Co., Ltd. ( www.echemi.com ) has reaffirmed its position as a global leader in the digital chemical trade industry. With a strong presence in more than 110 countries, ECHEMI continues to revolutionize how manufacturers, distributors, and end-users source and trade high-quality chemical products online.Founded with the mission to simplify global chemical sourcing, ECHEMI provides a trusted B2B marketplace where buyers can connect with verified suppliers across multiple industries — including coatings, food additives, pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals, plastics, and plant extracts.“Our mission is to make global chemical sourcing transparent, efficient, and accessible,” said David Zhang, Chairman & CEO of ECHEMI. “We empower businesses to trade confidently, reduce risk, and expand internationally through verified networks and real-time industry insights.”Key HighlightsGlobal Reach & Cross-Border Trade: ECHEMI facilitates secure and efficient transactions between chemical suppliers and buyers in over 110 countries, providing international exposure for Chinese and global manufacturers.Verified Supplier Network: Each supplier on ECHEMI undergoes strict verification to ensure quality and reliability, promoting safer and more transparent trade partnerships.Market Intelligence: The platform offers comprehensive market data and real-time pricing trends, empowering users with insights to make informed purchasing decisions.Comprehensive Supply Chain Support: From logistics and customs assistance to trade documentation, ECHEMI streamlines the procurement process end-to-end, ensuring a seamless B2B experience.As a trusted partner for thousands of businesses worldwide, ECHEMI continues to expand its technological capabilities and service offerings to support the evolving needs of the chemical supply industry. The company remains committed to building a smarter, more connected, and sustainable chemical marketplace.About Qingdao ECHEMI Digital Technology Co., Ltd.Qingdao ECHEMI Digital Technology Co., Ltd. is a leading digital cross-border B2B platform for the global chemical industry. Headquartered in Qingdao, China, ECHEMI specializes in connecting chemical buyers and suppliers through a transparent, data-driven marketplace. The platform provides a full suite of services, including supplier verification, market analysis, and logistics support, to enhance global trade efficiency and trust.For more information, visit www.echemi.com Media Contact:Qingdao ECHEMI Digital Technology Co., Ltd.12F, HuaYin Mansion, No. 5, Donghai West Road, Qingdao, Shandong, China📞 Phone: +86-0532-55729510📧 Email: info@echemi.com🌐 Website: https://www.echemi.com

