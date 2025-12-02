Eqvista Strengthens Its Leadership Among Top Cap Table and Valuation Providers with $200B in Valued Assets

Eqvista - Redefining private market valuations and equity management. AI-powered, human-delivered.

As private markets expand, Eqvista stands out as a reliable partner providing scalable, audit-ready solutions for 409A valuations and cap table management.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eqvista , a trusted name in equity management and private company valuation, continues to expand its footprint in the private markets ecosystem. With over five years of experience and a track record of serving more than 23,000 companies, Eqvista has become one of the most comprehensive solutions for startups and private companies managing their equity and compliance processes.“Our focus has always been on bringing clarity and consistency to private company valuations and equity management,” said Tomas Milar, Founder and CEO of Eqvista. “From 409A reports to our Eqvista Real-Time Company Valuation, we’re building tools that let founders and investors understand their equity in real time and make data-driven decisions with confidence. Eqvista’s platform bridges the gap between valuation and cap table - turning complex equity data into a clear, actionable picture of a company’s true worth.”​Trusted By Leading Companies Eqvista’s 409A valuation service goes beyond compliance, every valuation includes access to Eqvista’s premium cap table management platform at no additional cost. This integrated approach ensures that companies have a single, accurate source of truth for both valuation and equity data. By connecting valuations directly with cap table management, Eqvista eliminates manual data transfers, reduces errors, and gives founders and finance teams complete visibility into their equity structure.Key Highlights:- Full-feature cap table platform supporting growth from Seed to Pre-IPO- Audit-defensible 409A valuations trusted by Big Four auditors- Over $200 billion in client assets managed- Trusted by 23,000+ companies worldwide- Over 5 years of experience in private market equity management- Renowned for expertise in complex structures and unicorn-stage valuationsEqvista’s Breakthrough: Real-Time Private Company Valuation Eqvista’s Real-Time Company Valuation® introduces a unique approach to private company valuation. Founders and investors gain continuous, instant fair market valuations as their companies evolve—enabling rapid decisions for fundraising, secondary transactions, and equity planning.Backed by over $200 billion in modeled valuations across 23,000+ companies, Real-Time Valuation is helping private companies make faster, data-driven decisions for fundraising, secondary transactions, and equity planning.​​Eqvista Valuation CredentialsEqvista’s valuation team includes NACVA-certified, CFA, and CVA experts, as well as an IRS Enrolled Agent. Every report is precise, fully audit-ready, and meets all compliance requirements. Our unified system removes manual steps and errors, providing clients with clear, real-time access to the complete picture of their equity and valuation.About EqvistaEqvista combines AI-powered financial modeling with deep human expertise to deliver accurate, audit-ready valuations and intelligent equity management. Eqvista’s Real-Time Company Valuationsystem transforms private company valuation into a living signal,continuously updating and informing every equity decision. With over $200B in modeled valuations, Eqvista delivers clarity and confidence to founders, CFOs, and investors worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.