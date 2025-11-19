Future of Vaccines Market to hit $108.82B by 2032 | Market Analysis, Trends, COVID-19 Impact

Vaccines Market

Vaccines Market Size 2025–2033: Growth Outlook, Trends, COVID-19 Impact & Forecast Analysis

Vaccines Market Forecast 2025–2032: Global Revenue to Hit $108.82B | USA Leads in Vaccine Adoption, R&D Investments, and Immunization Coverage” — DataM Intelligence 4Market Research LLP

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Size and GrowthAccording to DataM Intelligence, theGlobal Vaccines Market was valued at US$ 77.01 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to US$ 108.82 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 3.9% forecast period. 2025–2032.Rising disease outbreaks, strong government immunization programs, and rapid adoption of mRNA and recombinant vaccine technologies are accelerating global demand. The shift toward next-generation platforms such as DNA vaccines, vector-based vaccines, and intranasal formulations is reshaping the global public health landscape.Vaccines remain a cornerstone of preventive healthcare, reducing mortality, enabling pandemic preparedness, and lowering chronic disease burden worldwide.Get a Sample PDF Of This Report (Get Higher Priority for Corporate Email ID):–Browse in-depth TOC on "Vaccines Market"50 – Tables45 – Figures180 – PagesGrowth Drivers1. Over 1.4 billion vaccine doses were administered globally in 2024; demand projected to cross 2.2 billion doses by 2032.2. mRNA vaccine R&D investment exceeded USD 15 billion in 2024.3. WHO and GAVI expanded immunization coverage across 67 low-income nations, boosting vaccine uptake.4. Increasing emergence of infectious diseases , including RSV , influenza variants, and zoonotic viruses.5. Rising adoption of combination and pediatric vaccines to streamline national immunization schedules.✅ Pfizer–BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine UpdateIn September 2023, Pfizer and BioNTech received FDA approval for their Omicron XBB.1.5-adapted monovalent COVID-19 vaccine for individuals 12+, along with emergency use authorization for children 6 months to 11 years, expanding protection across all age groups.✅ Global Measles Surge – WHO & CDC UpdateAccording to WHO and CDC (2024), global measles cases climbed to 10.3 million in 2023, marking a 20% jump from 2022, largely driven by immunization gaps that emerged during the pandemic.✅ Merck CAPVAXIVE ApprovalIn June 2024, Merck secured FDA approval for CAPVAXIVE, the 21-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine, offering broader protection against invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia in adults 18+.✅ Pfizer PREVNAR 20 Pediatric ApprovalIn April 2023, Pfizer gained FDA approval for PREVNAR 20 for infants to 17-year-olds, enabling protection against 20 pneumococcal serotypes responsible for invasive pneumococcal disease.✅ FDA Approval for Priorix (MMR Vaccine)The FDA approved Priorix for immunizing individuals 12 months and older against measles, mumps, and rubella a globally trusted vaccine with 800M+ doses distributed across 100+ countries.✅ Mylab & Serum Institute Launch Nasovac S4Mylab and Serum Institute of India introduced Nasovac S4, the country’s first needle-free nasal influenza vaccine, delivering protection against four flu strains and improving vaccine comfort and uptake.Market Segmentation AnalysisBy TechnologymRNA Vaccines accounted for 28% (USD 13.2 billion), projected to reach USD 40 billion by 2032.Recombinant/Subunit Vaccines hold 32% share (USD 15 billion).Live Attenuated & Inactivated Vaccines represent 30%, still widely used in low-cost mass immunization.By Disease IndicationInfluenza: 20% market shareHPV: 15% shareCOVID-19: 12% sharePneumococcal & Meningococcal: 18% shareOthers (RSV, TB, Rotavirus, Hepatitis): 35%Request for Customized Sample Report as per Your Business Requirement: https://www.datamintelligence.com/customize/vaccines-market Industry Developments✅ Cambodia MR Immunization DriveIn October 2024, Cambodia launched a nationwide measles–rubella (MR) immunization campaign to protect 1.5 million children under five across 25 provinces, supported by Gavi, WHO, UNICEF, and CHAI.✅ Zambia Measles Vaccination CampaignIn September 2024, Zambia rolled out a major measles vaccination drive targeting four million children aged 9 months to 5 years, addressing coverage gaps caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.✅ UK NHS MMR Catch-Up CampaignIn January 2024, the NHS launched a nationwide MMR catch-up campaign, urging parents across England to vaccinate their children amid rising measles cases.✅ Moderna Combined Flu + COVID-19 Vaccine SuccessIn June 2024, Moderna announced that its Phase 3 trial for mRNA-1083, a dual influenza and COVID-19 vaccine, met its primary goals showing stronger immune responses than existing comparator vaccines.Regional InsightsUnited States1. The U.S. vaccines market was USD 14.6 billion in 2024, expected to reach USD 38.5 billion by 2032.2. Strong CDC and federal vaccination programs.3. Rapid uptake of mRNA boosters and RSV vaccines.4. High R&D investments by Pfizer, Moderna, and J&J.Japan1. Japan’s vaccines market was USD 3.1 billion in 2024, growing to USD 7.9 billion by 2032.2. Rising elderly population drives demand for flu, pneumonia, and shingles vaccines.3. The government pushes for domestic mRNA production.Key PlayersEMERGENT || Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. || Bavarian Nordic || Pfizer || Moderna || GSK || Sanofi || Merck & Co || AstraZeneca || Bharat Biotech || Serum Institute of IndiaKey Highlights1. Moderna generated over USD 9 billion in global mRNA revenues.2. Pfizer invested USD 3.2 billion in multivalent flu and RSV pipeline expansion.3. GSK’s Shingrix surpassed USD 4 billion revenue in 2024.Recent Developments1. Moderna launched next-gen pan-respiratory mRNA vaccine (2025).2. Pfizer initiated Phase III trials for universal influenza vaccine (Feb 2025).3. GSK expanded its meningococcal vaccine manufacturing unit (Jan 2025).Market OutlookmRNA & DNA vaccines to reach 40% market share by 2032.Vaccine self-administration devices emerging as a USD 5B opportunity.Global immunization programs to expand coverage by 60 million children by 2030.Buy This Report with Year-End Offer (Buy 1 report: Get 30% OFF | Buy 2 reports: Get 50% OFF each! Limited time offer): https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=vaccines-market ConclusionAccording to DataM Intelligence, the Vaccines Market is entering a transformational era led by platform innovation, rapid regulatory approvals, and growing health security requirements. 