Robotic Floor Scrubber Market to hit USD$ 2,643.92 Billion by 2032, | DataM Intelligence

United States Robotic Floor Scrubber Market Strong Growth from US$1,100.67Mn to US$2,643.92Mn, Rapid Expansion in Retail, Airports, Healthcare & Industrial Facilities Driving Growth Through 2032” — DataM Intelligence 4Market Research LLP

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Size and ForecastAccording to DataM Intelligence, the Robotic Floor Scrubber Market , valued at US$1,100.67 million in 2024, is projected to grow steadily and reach US$2,643.92 million by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 11.69% between 2025 and 2032.Automation, labor shortages, rising hygiene standards, and IoT-enabled cleaning technologies are driving rapid adoption in commercial sectors such as retail, airports, hospitality, healthcare, and industrial facilities.Robotic floor scrubbers reduce labor costs by up to 60%, enhance cleaning accuracy, and offer scalable autonomous operations.Get a Sample PDF Of This Report (Get Higher Priority for Corporate Email ID):–:Browse in-depth TOC on "Robotic Floor Scrubber Market"50 – Tables45 – Figures180 – PagesKey Growth Drivers1. Over 65% of commercial buildings in the U.S. report cleaning labor shortages (2024).2. Global shift toward autonomous cleaning equipment post-COVID-19.3. AI, SLAM navigation, and LiDAR drive high-precision cleaning.4. Facility management outsourcing reached USD 1.4 trillion globally in 2024.5. Robotic scrubbers reduce water usage by 40% and chemical usage by 30%.Market Segmentation AnalysisBy TypeWalk-Behind Robotic Scrubbers – 40%Ride-On Robotic Scrubbers – 35%Compact & Specialty Models – 25%By ApplicationCommercial – 55%Industrial – 30%Hospitality & Healthcare – 15%Request for Customized Sample Report as per Your Business Requirement: https://www.datamintelligence.com/customize/robotic-floor-scrubber-market Regional InsightsUnited States1. The U.S. market was USD 870 million in 2024, projected to reach USD 4.2 billion by 2032.2. High adoption in airports, malls, and hospitals.3. Strong investments by facility management companies.Japan1. Japan’s market reached USD 210 million, growing to USD 980 million by 2032.2. Rapid adoption in elderly-care facilities and smart buildings.3. Robotics-friendly regulations support market expansion.Key Players:Tennant Company || Nilfisk A/S || Kärcher (Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG) || Hako GmbH || Avidbots Corp. || ICE Robotics || Gaussian Robotics || Brain Corp || Fimap S.p.A || Pudu Technology IncKey Highlights1. Tennant’s autonomous scrubber sales grew 40% YoY.2. Brain Corp deployed over 30,000 autonomous cleaning robots globally.3. Kärcher expanded its robotics R&D center in Germany.Recent Developments1. Avidbots launched Neo 2W for large facilities (2025).2. Nilfisk introduced its AI-powered Liberty SC60 (Jan 2025).3. Gaussian Robotics partnered with airports in Dubai & Singapore (Dec 2024).Market OutlookCommercial segment to exceed USD 5 billion by 2032.Dual-mode robots (clean + disinfect) emerging as key innovations.Integration with digital facility management systems increasing 3×.Buy This Report with Year-End Offer (Buy 1 report: Get 30% OFF | Buy 2 reports: Get 50% OFF each! Limited time offer): https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=robotic-floor-scrubber-market ConclusionAccording to DataM Intelligence, the Robotic Floor Scrubber Market is entering a high-adoption phase, reaching USD 643.92 billion by 2032, driven by automation, commercial demand, and AI-powered robotics.Related Reports:

