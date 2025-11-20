Mycelium Industry Report: Competitive Landscape and Future Prospects

Mycelium Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Mycelium Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Mycelium Market?

The size of the mycelium market has seen significant expansion in the last few years. Its growth is predicted to increase from $3.13 billion in 2024 to about $3.39 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. This earlier growth can be traced back to factors like wide market acceptance and awareness, conducive regulatory conditions, advancements in research and development (R&D), strategic collaborations and partnerships, and a competitive market scenario.

The market for mycelium is anticipated to witness a robust expansion in the forthcoming years, eventually reaching $4.63 billion by 2029, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The predicted expansion during this period can be credited to factors like wider market extension and worldwide reach, regulatory changes, innovative uses of products, an increase in production capacities, and heightened consumer knowledge and consciousness. The main trends expected in this period include the introduction of biodegradable packaging, construction materials, disruption of the textile industry, alternative protein sources, and medicinal applications.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Mycelium Market?

The mycelium market's growth is anticipated to be propelled by the escalating demand from end-user sectors such as the food industry. This refers to all enterprises engaged in the processing, packaging, and distribution of unprocessed food. Mycelium, capable of deriving natural flavors, is utilized in an array of food products. This is in response to the increasing consumer preference for natural and sustainable alternatives to artificial flavors. For example, data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, gathered by the Economic Research Service, a government agency in the US, revealed in April 2024 that households in 2022 allocated 12.8 percent of their expenditure to food, marking a modest increase from 12.4 percent in 2021. As a result, the heightened demand from end users such as the food and beverage industry is fueling the expansion of the mycelium market.

• Ecovative Design LLC

• MycoWorks Inc.

• Bolt Threads Inc.

• MycoTechnology Inc.

• Grown Bio BV

• Mogu S.r.l.

• Mushroom Material LLC

• Mycelia BVBA

• Atlast Food Co.

• Biohm

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Mycelium Market?

The use of technical solutions remains a key trend in the mycelium marketplace, with industry-leading companies emphasizing this approach to strengthen their market standing. In one instance, Ecovative LLP, an American mycelium technology firm, debuted Forager in January 2022. The aim was to manufacture fungal-based foams and covers that cater to both fashion and automobile industries. The propriety AirMycelium technology incorporated in Forager enables the production of standard mycelium material sheets on an industrial scale, while allowing modification of characteristics such as density, shape, tensile strength, texture, and more. Forager foams and Hides are offered in an array of thicknesses, textures, and finishes. The components are customized for their intended application, mass-produced, and then rendered biodegradable in compliance with the high demands of the fashion and clothing industries. The physical experience of these products is a compelling substitute to animal or plastic materials, thereby mitigating environmental impacts.

What Segments Are Covered In The Mycelium Market Report?

The myceliummarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Pre-Formed Product, Powder, Capsules, Tablets, Other Product Types

2) By Nature: Raw, Processed

3) By Application: Food And Beverage, Packaging, Clothing And Apparel, Animal Feed, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Pre-Formed Product: Mycelium Blocks, Mycelium-Based Packaging, Mycelium Composites

2) By Powder: Finely Ground Mycelium Powder, Coarse Mycelium Powder

3) By Capsules: Vegetarian Capsules, Gelatin Capsules

4) By Tablets: Compressed Tablets, Chewable Tablets

5) By Other Product Types: Tinctures, Extracts, Functional Foods

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Mycelium Market?

In the 2025 Mycelium Global Market Report, North America was identified as the leading region in the mycelium market for the year 2024. Indications suggest a potential growth in this market. The report includes comprehensive coverage of different parts of the world including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, as well as the Middle East and Africa.

