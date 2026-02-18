Energy Trading Market Analysis Report on Blockchain: Size, Share, and Trends by Product

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The adoption of blockchain technology in energy trading is rapidly transforming how energy transactions are conducted, offering increased security and transparency. This innovative approach is shaping the future of energy markets by enabling more efficient, decentralized, and automated exchanges. Let’s explore the market size, growth drivers, regional dominance, and key trends defining this evolving sector.

Steady Expansion and Projected Growth in the Blockchain in Energy Trading Market

The blockchain in energy trading market has witnessed remarkable growth over recent years. It is projected to rise from $1.71 billion in 2025 to $2.27 billion in 2026, representing a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.0%. This early surge stems from factors like the growing integration of renewable energy sources, initial blockchain pilot projects, efforts to decentralize power grids, increased transparency in energy markets, and the emergence of prosumer energy models.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to accelerate its expansion even further. By 2030, it could reach $7.15 billion, growing at a CAGR of 33.2%. This anticipated rise is driven by the broader adoption of distributed energy resources, regulatory frameworks that support blockchain-based trading, increased transactions related to electric vehicle (EV) charging, the digitization of carbon credits, and the growth of cross-border energy trading. Key trends shaping this period include peer-to-peer (P2P) trading platforms, smart contract-enabled energy settlements, tokenized renewable energy certificates, decentralized management of grid transactions, and enhanced real-time transparency in energy consumption.

Understanding Blockchain in Energy Trading and Its Functional Scope

Blockchain in energy trading involves deploying blockchain platforms to facilitate secure, transparent, and automated transactions within energy markets. These digital solutions enable peer-to-peer energy exchanges, automate contract execution via smart contracts, and allow for real-time monitoring of energy production and usage, thereby streamlining the trading process and improving trust among participants.

Increasing Cybersecurity Threats as a Catalyst for Market Growth

One of the primary factors driving the blockchain in energy trading market is the rising number of cybersecurity threats. Such threats include malicious acts aimed at compromising digital infrastructures, resulting in disruptions, data breaches, and operational risks across various sectors. As digital connectivity and data exchanges expand, so does the vulnerability of systems to unauthorized intrusions and cyberattacks.

Blockchain technology addresses these concerns by offering tamper-proof, decentralized, and transparent transaction records, which help mitigate risks like data manipulation, fraud, and unauthorized access. For instance, in November 2023, the Anti-Phishing Working Group (APWG) reported a staggering 1,624,144 phishing attacks in the first quarter of 2023 alone—almost doubling the 888,585 incidents from the previous quarter and surpassing earlier records. Such alarming statistics highlight why growing cybersecurity threats are prompting greater adoption of blockchain in energy trading.

North America as the Market Leader with Asia-Pacific Poised for Rapid Growth

In 2025, North America was the dominant region in the blockchain in energy trading market, holding the largest share due to its advanced infrastructure and early adoption of blockchain innovations in the energy sector. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to be the fastest-growing market during the upcoming years, driven by increasing energy demand, supportive government policies, and expanding distributed energy resources.

The comprehensive market report covers multiple regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa, offering a global perspective on the blockchain in energy trading landscape.

