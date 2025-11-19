Spring Water Market Size Worth $465.2 Billion by 2031 With CAGR of 8.7%

Increase in awareness of waterborne diseases, rise in concern about numerous health-related concerns, increase in urban population, surge in disposable income.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global spring water industry was generated $210.7 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $465.2 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 8.7% from 2022 to 2031.Increase in awareness of waterborne diseases like typhoid, diarrhea, and food poisoning, rise in concern about numerous health-related concerns, such as gastrointestinal ailments, neurological disorders, and reproductive problems, increase in urban population, surge in disposable income, rise in living standards, and the advent of eco-friendly container materials drive the global spring water market. However, rise in environmental pollution caused by spring water plastic bottles, lack of awareness about health issues caused by low-cost tap water, and high cost of spring water restrict the growth of the market. On the other hand, rise in consumer awareness of different health concerns, such as gastrointestinal disorders caused by consuming polluted water, expanding innovative work initiatives and modernizing new products, and drinking water shortages in several areas are expected to produce ample opportunities to accelerate spring water market size in the coming years.Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A31900 One of the major factors expected to boost the spring water market is the rise in consumer awareness regarding the health advantages of consuming spring water. In addition, an upsurge in per capita disposable income and increased urbanization worldwide are augmenting the growth of the market. The spring water is high in minerals that are extremely useful for health. It aids in neutralizing acidity in the body and decreasing free radicals present in the body.Concerns about several health difficulties caused by contaminated water, such as neurological disorders, reproductive troubles, and gastrointestinal illness, have raised global demand for hygienic and pure spring water. Manufacturers of spring water say that their bottles seals keep water from bacterial contamination regardless of storage duration. Mineral water is getting increasingly popular all around the world. As a result, the spring water industry is progressively focusing on generating improved and novel water products while preserving the core characteristics of naturalness and hydration of ordinary plain water. As a result, the spring water industry has seen several product debuts and developments.The spring water market demand has grown as people become more aware of waterborne illnesses such as malaria, typhoid, dysentery, and food poisoning. Additionally, as awareness of various health-related issues, such as neurological diseases, reproductive difficulties, and gastrointestinal diseases develops, so does the need for safe and pure spring water. This might help the spring water sector throughout the forecast period. Factors such as urban population growth, more disposable income, higher living standards, and the development of eco-friendly container materials are important drivers of the spring water market's expansion this factors are dive the market growth.Buy This Report (280 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/spring-water-market/purchase-options Rise in environmental pollution caused by spring water plastic bottles and a lack of awareness about health issues caused by low-cost tap water are expected to be major limiting factors for the spring water market. Moreover, spring water is expensive when compared to other drinks, which may restrict the Spring Water Market Growth.Spring water provides much needed oxygen to the body & brain, aids digestion, aids in weight maintenance, and tastes delicious. Spring water is never flat or boiled. It makes for an excellent drinking experience that is also beneficial to the body. The growth in importance of wellbeing and health among consumers drives the customer’s desire for nutrient-fortified spring water. Spring water demand is growing among travelers and working professionals. These factors are anticipated to boost the spring water market opportunity in the upcoming years.The spring water spring water market is segmented on the basis of packaging type, distribution channel, and region. By packaging type, it is bifurcated into bottled and canned. By distribution channel, it is classified into hypermarkets/supermarkets, specialty stores, and online retail. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Inquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A31900 By region, Europe accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global spring water market revenue , and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The segment's growth is due to high demand for items in Germany and France. Growing public awareness of the advantages of spring water has opened up new opportunities for regional makers and retailers. Moreover, Asia-Pacific region would portray fastest CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period, owing to rise in demand for spring water due to factors such as rise in health awareness, rapid urbanization and changing lifestyles.Leading Market Players:Nestle S.A.Ten Spring WaterMountain Valley Spring WaterCG Roxane, LLCOrient Beverages Pvt. 