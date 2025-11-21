Rising Urban Mobility Trends Propel Electric Bicycle Market Toward USD 66.53B by 2030

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, " Electric Bicycle Market by Motor Type, Battery Type, Application, Consumer Segment and Power Output: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030," the global electric bicycles market was valued at $24.90 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $66.53 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.5% from 2021 to 2030.Get Research Report Sample Pages : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A11765 Asia-Pacific dominates the market, in terms of revenue, followed by Europe, North America, and LAMEA. China dominated the global electric bicycle market share in 2020. However, LAMEA is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to series of initiatives taken by private companies, local governments, and federal officials to promote the adoption of electric vehicle across the region.The electric bicycle has an integrated electric motor, pedals, and rechargeable batteries for forwarding propulsion. E-bicycle allow commuters to travel greater distances and at higher speed than conventional bicycles. They are less expensive than electric scooters, motorcycles, and mopeds, and do not require insurance or a license. E-bicycle is an upcoming technology that has already gained traction in various countries, including the U.S., Netherland, China, India, and Japan. Furthermore, various initiatives by governments for adoption of small electric mobility is expected to create numerous opportunities for key players operating worldwide. For instance, in October 2020, the U.S. Department for Interior statement announced the new rules governing electric bicycle use in the U.S. The new regulations allow public land managers to provide e-bicycles access to bicycle trails. The regulations have been agreed upon and applied by the Bureau of Land Management, National Park Service, Fish and Wildlife Service, and Bureau of Reclamation. However, the e-bicycles industry overall is still in an early stage of development with significant room for growth across the world.The most common types of e-bicycles include commuter-type, e-mountain bicycles (eMTB), e-cargo bicycle, and compact & foldable bicycle. Although pedelec e-bicycle are most commonly used, e-mountain bicycle and e-cargo bicycles have witnessed increasing popularity. For instance, in July 2020, Raleigh Bicycles, the subsidiary of Derby Cycle, launched a new electric cargo bike range called Raleigh E-Cargo in the UK and Ireland. The Raleigh E-Cargo bikes are designed to carry up to 100kg weight and have a range of up to 75km (46 miles) on one single charge.Procure Complete Research Report Now : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/electric-bicycle-market/purchase-options Factors such as positive government regulations and policies to encourage the use of electric bicycles, increase in fuel costs, and rise in interest in cycling as a fitness & recreational activity are expected to drive the market growth. However, high purchase & maintenance cost of electric bicycles and ban on use of electric bicycles in major cities of China hinder the market growth. Furthermore, improvement in bicycling infrastructure & battery technology and rise in trend of connected electric bicycles is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market growth.COVID-19 Impact Analysis:The electric bicycle industry is one of those industries that is poised for better growth post COVID-19. However, the sale of e-bicycles was dampened in the first quarter of 2020, as bicycles stores were closed due to lockdown. However, as the lockdown has been lifted in most countries, including China, Netherland, Japan, the U.S., Italy, and France, the sale of e-bicycles has increased. In addition, the pandemic has changed the way people commute, and bicycling has become even more popular around the world. As a major bicycle manufacturer and with the largest market for e-bicycles, China has witnessed a growing demand in this field. Therefore, the e-bicycle market is estimated to observe a huge boost in sales in post COVID-19 situation.Key Findings Of The StudyBy motor type, mid drive segment dominated the global electric bicycle market in 2020, in terms of revenue.On the basis of battery type, the Lithium-ion segment is anticipated to exhibit a remarkable growth during the forecast period.On the application, the fitness segment is the highest contributor to the electric bicycle market in terms of revenue.By consumer segment, the rural segment is anticipated to exhibit a remarkable growth during the forecast period.On the basis of power output, the above 751W segment is anticipated to exhibit a remarkable growth during the forecast period.Get More Information Before Buying : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A11765 Accell Group N.V., CSE EV GROUP CO LTD, Derby Cycle, Fuji-ta Bicycle Co Ltd, Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd, Merida Industry Co, Ltd, Royal dutch gazelle, Trek Bicycle Corporation, Yadea Group Holdings Ltd and Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA are some of the leading key players operating in the electric bicycle market.Read More Reports :Electric Vehicle Power Inverter Market :Vehicle Inverter Market :Railway Traction Inverter Market :About us :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.