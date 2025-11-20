Puregroup Partners Secures Corporate Services License

Positions itself as the global intelligence hub in the CSP Ecosystem

We’re building the central hub — not another competitor. CSPs can plug into our platform and instantly gain access to smarter technology, faster reporting and AGI-driven workflows.” — Ian Hamilton

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Puregroup Partners has been granted a Corporate Service Provider (CSP) licence, marking a major step in its plan to build a unified, intelligent ecosystem for corporate services, compliance and governance across global markets.Rather than competing with existing CSPs, Puregroup Partners aims to become the central hub of the entire CSP marketplace — a platform where service providers, companies and regulators can plug into smarter systems, faster reporting tools and automated compliance.A core part of this strategy is the integration of Artificial General Intelligence (AGI). Unlike traditional AI, AGI can handle complex, multi-step tasks across finance, compliance, climate reporting and governance — learning, adapting and managing full workflows from end to end. This will enable companies to operate more efficiently, reduce costs and trade with one another using real-time verified data.To support this shift, Puregroup Partners has launched a new Private Equity Division that will lead a strategic M&A programme, targeting high-quality firms in corporate services, governance technology and regulatory compliance. The goal is to consolidate fragmented operators and bring them under one intelligent, standardised infrastructure.“The CSP market is completely fragmented, and businesses are struggling with outdated systems,” said Ian Hamilton, Founder of Puregroup Partners. “We’re building the central hub — not another competitor. CSPs can plug into our platform and instantly gain access to smarter technology, faster reporting and AGI-driven workflows.”Hamilton added: “For example, From 2026, every company in the UAE must comply with the new climate-reporting law. Our analysis shows almost 80% of companies don’t even know this is coming — and across our target regions, more than 10 million companies will need modernised reporting tools. The demand for intelligent infrastructure is enormous.”Puregroup Partners expects to complete its first acquisition under the new programme in 2026 as it scales its operations in Dubai and London.

