Logos Helix Partners Announces First Investment in Wauvea Media, an Immersive Mobile Streaming Platform

Pre-seed investment marks Wauvea Media’s first institutional capital; the company is pioneering immersive video and spatial audio smart phone experiences.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Logos Helix Partners today announced its pre-seed investment in Wauvea Media, an immersive streaming platform that produces and streams concerts, sports, and comedy shows in immersive video and spatial audio directly to any smartphone. The funding represents Wauvea’s first institutional capital and underscores Logos Helix Partners’ commitment to backing bold founders at the earliest stages.

Wauvea Media is delivering high-quality immersive entertainment - just a smartphone and headphones, or fully immersive with VR hardware. Its mobile-first platform democratizes access to premium events, allowing audiences worldwide to experience concerts and shows as if they were there, at a fraction of the traditional cost. Leveraging patented audio-visual technology, Wauvea Media aims to solve the accessibility and affordability barriers that have long constrained live entertainment. As the first investor in Wauvea Media, Logos Helix Partners is supporting the company’s mission to scale its patented production model, launch early pilot events, and build the foundation for a global rollout. The investment will accelerate product development, artist and venue partnerships, and early market expansion.

“Jamie, Alex, and Jody are the rare kind of founders who bring creative genius, passion, and deep industry credibility. With leading marketing and technology experts along with an award-winning production team, they are perfectly positioned to make immersive live streaming accessible.” said Dave Holland, founder of Logos Helix Partners.

“There’s a growing demand for immersive content that lets audiences experience moments that once felt out of reach. Millions are shut out of various forms of entertainment due to costs, availability, hardware pricing and more,” said Jamie Zekofsky, Co-Founder & CEO of Wauvea Media. “With our mobile app, immersive technology no longer has to feel like a luxury. We are excited by the market potential, while also adding additional content pipelines to Apple and Meta, which makes these experiences much more accessible.”

About Wauvea Media

Wauvea Media is a streaming company focused on delivering content in immersive video and spatial audio to audiences worldwide while focusing on solutions for some of the entertainment industry’s biggest barriers: soaring ticket prices, limited venue capacity, and a lack of immersive content pipelines. Wauvea Media is currently building its consumer-facing brand and invite-only Beta app. Learn more at https://wauvea.com/#invest.

About Logos Helix Partners

Logos Helix Partners is a venture capital firm backing visionary founders at the pre-seed, seed and series A stages. With a focus on healthcare, blockchain, AI, and frontier media technologies, Logos Helix Partners, partners early with entrepreneurs to help build transformative businesses. For more information, visit https://logoshelixpartners.com/.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.