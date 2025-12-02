Blumind Appoints Visionary AI and Deep Tech Leader Sandeep Pandya as Independent Chairman of the Board of Directors

Sandeep Pandya joins Blumind as Chairman, strengthening leadership as the company scales its breakthrough all-analog, ultra-low-power AI inference platform.

Sandeep’s strategic insight and industry experience will advance our mission to deliver performant and efficient AI on every device” — Niraj Mathur, CEO and Co-Founder of Blumind

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blumind Inc., a pioneer in all-analog ultra-low power AI Inferencing, today announced the appointment of Sandeep Pandya as Independent Chairman of its Board of Directors. A seasoned C-level executive and strategic advisor with expertise across AI, deep-tech, and scaling up innovative technologies, Pandya will help guide Blumind's strategic vision and governance as the company enters its next phase of growth."We are excited to welcome Sandeep as Chairman of our Board," said Niraj Mathur, CEO and Co-Founder of Blumind. "Sandeep is a visionary leader in AI and sensor technologies. His proven ability to scale deep-tech ventures, spanning executive roles at Qualcomm and TDK SensEI, as well as board leadership at cutting-edge AI startups, brings exactly the kind of strategic insight and operational depth that will help guide Blumind's growth."Pandya brings experience from the forefront of technology innovation. He currently serves as CEO at TDK SensEI, a global initiative focused on sensor intelligence and advanced AI applications. His board and advisory portfolio includes:● Board Director for CompassGPT.ai, a generative AI startup in construction tech.● Advisor and mentor at Octane LaunchPad, Southern California’s largest deep-tech and med-tech accelerator and to climate cooling ventures at Stanford University's Kozmetsky Global Collaboratory.● Member of Irvine Valley College Foundation Board of Governors, a non-profit foundation supporting nearly 15,000 students as the largest academic feeder school to the University of California system."I’m honored to join the Blumind board at such a pivotal time," said Sandeep Pandya. "Blumind’s breakthroughs in high efficiency (TOPS/W) and performance (time to first token, tokens per second) inferencing technology for the edge are truly transformative. I am deeply impressed by the team's talent and vision to scale Blumind’s technology to support advanced AI models on mobile devices. I look forward to contributing to the company's mission to deliver next-generation, sustainable AI solutions and to unlock Blumind’s immense value for its stakeholders."Pandya holds an MBA from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management, a Master's in Computer Science from University of Illinois-Urbana Champaign and has advanced AI certifications in Neural Networks, Deep Learning and Machine Learning.About BlumindBlumind is a Canadian deep-tech AI start-up, led by industry veterans with a proven track record of building successful semiconductor businesses. Blumind delivers all-analog AI compute semiconductors, software and data-driven system solutions. Blumind’s products consume up to 1,000x lower power than available alternatives and use standard CMOS process technology.Contact:

