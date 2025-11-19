Dream Drive: Japanese-Built AWD Toyota Campervans Under $100K Hit Australia With Standing Room

2025 Toyota Hiace MANA Campervan

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Australia’s camper market has a new benchmark. Dream Drive has launched its Japanese-built, Toyota AWD campervans from $99,000 drive-away, combining precision engineering with understated design. Each vehicle is built in Japan, finished with premium materials, and made to handle Australia’s coastlines and rough country roads with ease.“Dream Drive is a smarter, simpler way to own a world-class campervan,” says founder Jared Campion, an Australian who has lived and built the brand in Japan for over a decade. “It’s Japanese craftsmanship and Toyota reliability, but made for Australian roads — strong, stylish, with all of the travellers needs in mind, and built to really last.”Every model comes ready to drive away, with all import, compliance, and delivery costs included. There are no middlemen, no surprise fees, and no shortcuts – just genuine Japanese manufacturing quality at an attainable price.With multiple models available, buyers can choose from compact couples’ layouts to full-height vans with pop-tops for standing comfort. Each interior is finishedwith high-quality materials, lightweight cabinetry, and practical features designed for real use.For those wanting even more capability, Dream Drive Works – the brand’s new Australian-based workshop – offers 4WD accessories, add-ons, and local upgrades tailored to Australian conditions.And for the truly adventurous, Dream Drive offers a unique perk: the option to take delivery in Japan, use the van there for a road trip, and have it shipped home to Australia afterwards. an unforgettable experience one current customer is already enjoying.Whether it’s the reliability of Toyota engineering, the craftsmanship of Japanese build quality, or the freedom of life on the open road – Dream Drive is redefining what a campervan can be.Key Facts:– Built on Toyota Hiace AWD platform– Manufactured in Japan– Prices start under $100,000 drive-away (no import or compliance fees) – Multiple layouts available including pop-top models– Local add-ons via Dream Drive Works (Australia)About Dream DriveFounded in Japan by Australian entrepreneur Jared Campion, Dream Drive builds campervans on Toyota and other Japanese OEM platforms for domestic and global markets. The company has grown to become one of Japan’s leading names in adventure vehicles, combining Japanese manufacturing precision with a contemporary style and travel ethos. In 2025, Dream Drive expanded to Australia with its new accessories and 4WD add-on division.

