SRI and Global Innovation Labs collaborate to deliver deep tech solutions to regional markets

MENLO PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- . SRI and Global Innovation Labs ( GIL ), a newly launched venture fund and commercialization platform, formed a strategic partnership to accelerate breakthrough technologies from lab to market.GIL will extend SRI’s venture creation footprint by operating a network of regional commercialization and investment hubs in innovation-driven economies, beginning with hubs in the US, Korea, Japan, and Singapore. GIL will oversee global commercialization and fund management for each hub, and SRI will license its intellectual property (IP) to regional startups.“SRI has a long and successful history of transforming bold ideas into world-changing innovations,” said Peter Marcotullio, vice president of commercialization for SRI. “The relationship with GIL allows us to extend that capability even further — building regional venture ecosystems that bring our science and deep tech to market faster and more effectively.”SRI and GIL will work with governments, corporations, and institutional investors in various regions to co-develop strategic technologies across AI, quantum, advanced materials, robotics, biotechnology, healthcare, and more. Each hub will serve as a launchpad for startups, research translation, and talent development — building on SRI’s proven and impactful mission.“More than a venture fund, Global Innovation Labs is a platform to translate scientific breakthroughs into globally competitive enterprises,” said David Park, general partner of GIL. “By tying together SRI’s deep R&D expertise with the emerging strengths of local ecosystems, we can accelerate the creation of companies that solve real-world challenges and scale across borders.”The SRI ventures team works with entrepreneurs looking to address significant market needs and make a substantial impact, launching an average of ten ventures per year. SRI’s track record of successful ventures spans areas such as aerospace, automation, AI, drug discovery, robotics, and geospatial. SRI’s ventures portfolio includes companies like Siri (acquired by Apple), Leo Labs, and Intuitive Surgical.“This collaboration allows us to build integrated innovation ecosystems where research, venture capital, and market expertise converge to transform scientific discoveries into thriving companies,” said Todd Stavish, vice president of SRI’s ventures group. “This partnership creates a multiplier effect — enabling us to launch more ventures, faster, while building innovation ecosystems that drive regional economic growth.”About SRI: An independent nonprofit R&D institute, SRI has an 80-year history of supporting government and industry customers. SRI creates and delivers world-changing solutions for a safer, healthier, and more sustainable future. We accomplish this by leveraging proven expertise to transition real-world solutions that have meaningful impact. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, SRI has offices across the US and in Japan. Learn more at www.sri.com About Global Innovation Labs: GIL is a venture fund and global commercialization initiative, created to accelerate the transformation of breakthrough research into globally scalable enterprises. Through a coordinated network of regional venture platforms — initially launching in Korea, Japan, and Singapore, with additional markets to follow — GIL invests in, builds, and scales deep-tech ventures. GIL is led by a distinguished team of venture, technology, and executive leaders, including David Park (former Regional Partner/EIR, Kairos Ventures), Gil Kim (former Investment Manager, Applied Materials Ventures), and an investment committee and board chaired by Scott Richland (former CIO, Caltech Investment Office), Eric Woo (former Director, AngelList and Top Tier Capital Partners), Christopher Ryan (Executive Committee, Moelis Asset Management), John Suh (former CEO, LegalZoom), General John F. Wharton (Commanding General, U.S. Army Research, Development and Engineering Command) and Howie Rosen (former President ALZA Corporation (Johnson & Johnson), among others. GIL is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA. Learn more at gilabs.co.

