Businessman Challenges America’s Broken Education System with Free Education Program

Government Broke Education: Real Estate Investor Launches Free Online Platform Teaching Financial Literacy, Real Estate, Practical Skills, Personal Development

Somewhere out there is a kid who feels like they don’t fit in, who thinks success is for other people. That was me once. I built this Academy for them.” — James Prendamano

STATEN ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new education platform is challenging the notion that reform must come from government. The Prendamano Academy, launched this month, is a permanently free online education program designed to provide real-world skills in real estate, leadership, financial literacy, and personal development, while demonstrating that innovation and accessibility can thrive without bureaucracy or tuition.Created by real estate developer and investor James Prendamano, the Academy represents a bold new model for private-sector education. Its mission is to help people from all backgrounds gain the technical knowledge, self-awareness, and confidence needed to succeed without the financial barriers that often restrict opportunity.“We’ve waited long enough for Washington to fix education,” said Prendamano, Founder of The Prendamano Academy and CEO of PreReal Investments. “The private sector has the power and responsibility to act now, to create systems that actually prepare people for life, not just for tests.”The Academy shows what can happen when business leaders stop talking about reform and start building it. Instead of lobbying for policy or waiting for subsidies, Prendamano focused on what he could control: content, access, and quality. The result is a platform that combines innovation, transparency, and practical experience to rebuild trust in what education can be.“This isn’t charity, it’s responsibility,” Prendamano said. “The same creativity and persistence that build companies can build people. We just have to choose to use it.”Redefining Reform Through Action, Not PoliticsPrendamano believes the solution won’t come from another bill or bureaucracy, but from leadership willing to take action without waiting for permission.“Across America, families are drowning in student debt and fed up with schools that leave graduates unprepared for the workplace,” said James Prendamano. “We’ve built an education system that measures everything except what matters most: purpose, commitment, and self-awareness. We can’t keep waiting for politicians to fix that.”By demonstrating that accessible, high-quality learning doesn’t require government intervention, The Prendamano Academy stands as proof that private-sector leadership can help restore balance to public life, starting with education.What the Academy OffersThe Prendamano Academy provides a permanently free online education with more than 100 in-depth video lessons and hundreds of proprietary tools, templates, and case studies. It’s a hybrid of professional training and personal development, teaching people how to achieve success while discovering the values that drive it.Students start by identifying their strengths, defining their purpose, and setting personal goals. From there, they move into advanced real estate and business modules covering acquisition, underwriting, development, leasing, asset management, and more. Every section ties technical skill to human values, reinforcing the idea that success without integrity isn’t success at all.A custom-built AI assistant, uniquely trained on every element of The Prendamano Academy, helps guide students through the experience. Participants can ask questions, get real-time feedback, and instantly access lessons, templates, or reference materials. This turns passive watching into interactive mentorship, mirroring the one-on-one coaching that helped shape Prendamano’s own career, now scaled for anyone, anywhere.“If you understand yourself, you can understand business,” Prendamano said. “While the Academy emphasizes real estate; it’s also about building people.”From Advocacy to ActionThe Academy’s mission aligns with Prendamano’s broader advocacy for systemic renewal, detailed in his recent op-ed series Renewal Over Repetition — Why Term Limits and Education Reform Go Hand-in-Hand. In that series, he draws parallels between political stagnation and the failures of education, arguing that both systems prioritize permanence over progress.A Movement to Rethink Learning and LeadershipThe Academy is gaining traction quickly, with Instagram videos about the Academy averaging 20,000 to 40,000 views each. This surge is driving considerable website traffic, accelerating sign-ups and fueling significant social sharing through user-generated content and community outreach. The momentum shows significant, authentic public support for the program's mission.Next, Prendamano plans to partner with schools, nonprofits, and local governments to introduce financial literacy, leadership training, and entrepreneurial thinking to students and working adults. The broader goal is to inspire other industries to follow suit, to view education as a shared investment in the nation’s future, not as an obligation“This is how we rebuild opportunity,” Prendamano said. “When education is free, purpose-driven, built on integrity, and available to everyone, it becomes the foundation for progress in every industry.”About The Prendamano AcademyThe Prendamano Academy is a permanently free, 100+ video learning platform combining professional real estate education with personal growth and leadership development. Created by developer and investor James Prendamano, it helps people become better humans first, then better professionals. Courses begin with purpose, values, and vision before moving into acquisition, underwriting, development, leasing, and asset management. Accessible worldwide with no paywalls, the Academy offers downloadable tools, templates, and case studies. A built-in AI assistant supports students by answering questions and linking relevant lessons on both the website and YouTube. Focused on financial literacy, ethical leadership, real estate, and community impact, the Academy partners with schools, nonprofits, and municipalities nationwide.About James PrendamanoJames Prendamano is a real estate innovator, investor and thought-leader known for turning complex visions into community-building projects that endure. He is the founder and CEO of PreReal Investments and PreReal Prendamano Real Estate, with more than $1 billion in transactional real estate and 1 million square feet of leasing across residential, commercial and mixed-use assets. He has partnered with institutions such as Goldman Sachs, BFC Partners and Ironstate Development Co. on transformative projects including Staten Island Urby and South Shore Commons. Appointed by multiple New York City mayors to key Economic Development Corp. committees, Prendamano also founded The Prendamano Academy, a free 100+ video-lesson learning platform.

