Riggins joins to drive operational scale as industry shifts from pilots to real-time, physics-native AI decision systems.

CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Geminus AI, the company building the real-time decision layer for the world’s mission critical energy infrastructure, today announced the appointment of Valentina Riggins as Chief Operating Officer. Riggins will lead the scale-up of the Geminus platform across global energy, mining, and manufacturing customers as the sector accelerates toward autonomous operations.Riggins brings more than two decades of experience transforming how industrial companies use engineering, data, and autonomy to improve asset performance. As Senior Vice President of Digital Consulting at Worley, she quadrupled digital revenue, turned an unprofitable capability into a growth engine, and built global autonomous and digital-twin practices from scratch. Prior to Worley, she led Accenture’s Upstream Energy Board & Operational Excellence practice, where she secured major industry partnerships and delivered first-of-a-kind operational AI solutions. She began her career at SLB, developing early physics-informed simulation and modeling systems deployed across global upstream operations.“Industrial companies don’t need another AI vendor; they need a way to run critical systems with the speed and confidence that their assets demand. LLMs and dashboards won’t deliver that,” said Greg Fallon, CEO of Geminus AI. “Geminus is creating the real-time, physics-native decision layer the industry has been missing for decades. Valentina has scaled autonomous and digital capabilities in some of the most demanding environments on earth. She understands what operators trust, what CFOs require, and how to turn capability into enterprise-wide transformation. Her leadership gives Geminus the execution edge necessary to lead this new category.”“LLMs will transform knowledge work, but they won’t run a refinery, a mine, or a power grid,” said Valentina Riggins, COO of Geminus AI. “Industrial autonomy requires reliable, real-time decision systems that can account for the variability and uncertainty present in every operating decision. That’s the infrastructure this sector has needed for 20 years. Geminus bridges engineering truth with boardroom urgency, enabling reliable control recommendations that drive significant performance increases while increasing system. I joined because this is the platform I tried to build 17 years ago, before the industry was ready. Now it is. Geminus isn’t software. It’s the operating system for the next generation of industrial companies.”Riggins holds a master’s degrees in Petroleum Engineering from Heriot-Watt University and in Computer Science from East Kazakhstan Technical University. She is also the founder of MaveriX, an industrial knowledge-as-a-service venture, and is recognized internationally for her ability to merge deep engineering expertise with digital innovation to create new operating models.Geminus AI wrangles uncertainty so industries can make confident decisions at the speed of production. Trusted by the world’s largest energy companies, Geminus AI delivers real-time, physics-grounded decision systems that deliver double digit performance gains for critical infrastructure—without costly overhauls or risky black-box AI.

