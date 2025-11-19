Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,365 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 330,419 in the last 365 days.

From Ballots to Bargains: The Struggle for Iraqi Democracy

Iraqis have just gone to the polls in a pivotal parliamentary election that could redefine the country’s political trajectory. What do the results tell us about the state of Iraqi democracy? What happens next? And is there still space for meaningful democratic reform? In this episode of Rethinking Democracy, Gonul Tol speaks with Renad Mansour, Senior Research Fellow at Chatham House and Director of the Iraq Initiative, to unpack the election’s aftermath, Iraq’s deeply fragmented political landscape, and the entrenched system of corruption, elite bargaining, and ethno-sectarian power sharing.

Recorded November 14, 2025

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

From Ballots to Bargains: The Struggle for Iraqi Democracy

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more