From Ballots to Bargains: The Struggle for Iraqi Democracy

Iraqis have just gone to the polls in a pivotal parliamentary election that could redefine the country’s political trajectory. What do the results tell us about the state of Iraqi democracy? What happens next? And is there still space for meaningful democratic reform? In this episode of Rethinking Democracy, Gonul Tol speaks with Renad Mansour, Senior Research Fellow at Chatham House and Director of the Iraq Initiative, to unpack the election’s aftermath, Iraq’s deeply fragmented political landscape, and the entrenched system of corruption, elite bargaining, and ethno-sectarian power sharing. Recorded November 14, 2025

