Meet the SHIBA counselors helping people in Oregon navigate Medicare with confidence

Navigating Medicare can feel confusing, but you don’t have to do it alone. The Oregon Senior Health Insurance Benefits Assistance (SHIBA) program trains dedicated volunteers to help people in Oregon understand their Medicare options and make confident, informed decisions - all at no cost.

SHIBA counselors come from all kinds of backgrounds: some are retired professionals, some are state employees, and some are simply people who wanted to help others through something they once found confusing themselves.

We spoke with four SHIBA counselors from across Oregon – Carol, Kris, Theresa and William – to learn what inspired them to volunteer, what challenges they see most often, and what keeps them motivated to serve.

---

Tell us about yourself - What made you want to become a SHIBA counselor?

Theresa: I took early retirement at age 62 and paid for an individual medical insurance plan for the next three years. Talk about expensive! I was looking forward to Medicare and a bit of relief - that is until I started sifting through the pile of mail, phone calls, pamphlets and workbooks that inundated me from every direction.

I asked my mother-in-law, age 84, what she did. She said it was all so confusing; she enrolled in a plan at 65 and never changed it. I decided I really needed to study this a bit. I wanted a resource that was non-partial and all the local Medicare 101 offerings I found seemed to be hosted by insurance companies. I found a community college near Portland offering an online one-night program and thought that would be a great place to start. To be honest, the class was dry and a bit boring, but the thing I gained from it was an introduction to SHIBA.

I realized that not everyone had my resources or ability to research and that I wanted to help those people.

Kris: I’m a Learning and Development Specialist 2 for ODHS Aging and People with Disabilities (APD). During COVID, many of my volunteer activities came to a halt. I had a bit of a “foster failure” moment with my last batch of kittens, so my house was dangerously close to becoming a full-blown cat shelter! One day, while working on some training about Medicare and SHIBA, I thought, “Hey, I already know quite a bit about this. Maybe I should look into volunteering with SHIBA.” After getting approval from HR to ensure there were no conflicts of interest, I signed up, and I’m so glad I did!

William: Why would a 27-year-old care about Medicare? Back in 2023, I was working remotely, and I wanted to interact with others through volunteering. I reached out to the Clackamas County volunteer programs department, and they said they had some options. I was initially thinking about hospice care, but SHIBA felt the most interesting to me. I work in the healthcare space and had interacted with Medicare beneficiaries before, so I thought it would be a good fit.

Carol: Before I turned 65, I recognized the degree of difficulty in understanding the nuances of the task at hand. I found a group in 2004 looking for volunteers. I sent in the application and a year later was interviewed. I started as an office gopher, and in 2006 when Part D came into existence, I was trained and began training others. I was asked to go through SHIBA training. The rest is history.

---

What’s a common challenge you see people face when it comes to Medicare, and how do you help them through it?

Kris: A common comment I hear at the start of almost every appointment is, “Why is this so complicated?” I always tell them, “I don’t know, but I promise by the end of our time together, you’ll have a clear understanding of your options.” Medicare can be confusing, but I walk people through it step by step, helping them feel confident in their decisions.

William: A common challenge I see is the complications with the different network status for switching plans. For the most part, they can see their same providers. Helping beneficiaries on the fly by quickly navigating to provider websites insurance tabs can alleviate this.

Carol: The biggest challenge is lack of information for beneficiaries in a timely way. They arrive at the time to enroll, and suddenly they must do things with little to no education on why and how. Most common comment: “I’m so confused.”

Theresa: In the beginning, they have no idea where to start, and then where to go from there. For example – who would think they need to begin with ssa.gov, wait for a card, and then go to Medicare.gov? People call and say they want to “sign up for Medicare” thinking it is a one step process.

---

What’s one thing you wish everyone knew about Medicare or SHIBA?

William: I wish everyone knew that there is help available when the time comes to choose Medicare plans, and that SHIBA counselors will act for what is best to you.

Carol: I wish everyone knew about the timing of Medicare enrollment, i.e., dates to enroll, differences between Medigap and Medicare Advantage and rules in Oregon.

Theresa: Reach out sooner rather than later – and before you become frustrated. If we can’t help, we can connect you to resources who can – or at least start you in the right direction.

Kris: The most important thing to know is that there’s help available for this confusing program! If you’re feeling overwhelmed or unsure about your options, just call and schedule an appointment. We’re here to help you sort everything out, no matter how complicated it might seem at first.

---

Can you share a moment or story that reminded you why this work matters?

Carol: Volunteering as a SHIBA counselor is very rewarding because our beneficiaries come away feeling heard, cared about and basically understood. I have had clients call me back after helping them 3-4 years ago. I have had clients’ friends call me and tell me how happy their friend felt.

Theresa: I met an 85-year-old lady who had a computer and an iPad, complements of her son. Neither were plugged in/ charged. She had no idea how to use them or what she could do with them. She had no transportation and did not drive. She was new to the area and did not have a primary doctor. She was literally going through an old phone book trying to find a doctor that would take her insurance and was also accepting new patients.

Kris: One of the moments that really sticks with me happened during the Public Health Emergency unwinding. A woman came in and she had her daughter with her. She was tearful as she explained that she had Stage 4 cancer and had recently lost her Oregon Health Plan (OHP) coverage, meaning she had to stop her treatments. I reassured her that we would work everything out. We sat down together, and I was able to help her navigate her options, including using a Special Enrollment Period to sign her up for a Medigap or Medicare Advantage plan. By the end of the appointment, there were tears of relief as she realized she could restart her treatments soon. She told me I saved her life. Moments like that remind me why this work is so important, and whenever I’m feeling tired or facing a tough situation, I think back to the difference I’m making in people’s lives.

William: I don't have a specific one in mind, but I think the best moments are when I tell beneficiaries I am a volunteer. Everyone is surprised- who would dedicate so much unpaid time to a complicated thing like health insurance? They are pressured by the many influences in the space, from brokers, agents, insurance reps and even commercials. I share with each beneficiary that my motivation is to educate and help everyone in their specific situation – and not treat you as a number on the back of your insurance card.

---

What would you say to someone thinking about becoming a SHIBA counselor?

Theresa: If you ever want to feel appreciated, become a SHIBA counselor. People heap praise on us to a crazy degree. They are so very thankful. This is the most rewarding volunteer activity I have participated in since running a Girl Scout troop. By the time clients reach out, they are often frustrated and just looking for a little help. One client brought me flowers on her second visit with her husband; another has offered to make me Chinese food – she is Chinese and tells me it will be the “most special I ever have had.” It is a challenge with a steep learning curve, but before you know it you are reciting plans and options from memory.

Kris: I’d say it’s one of the most rewarding volunteer experiences I’ve had. That said, fostering my cats definitely runs a close second! If you’re already on Medicare, you’ll gain a deep understanding of the program through the training and mentorship. If you haven’t reached Medicare age yet, don’t worry — you’ll be prepared when the time comes to make those important decisions. Plus, you’ll be helping people every day!

William: I would ask how much time they can dedicate to this position. It is not a quick training process, and the information is constantly changing. You have to be willing to learn and think on the fly for each situation.

Carol: I talk to many folks about becoming a SHIBA counselor. I tell them it’s excellent training that will take time, and you will be mentored. So rewarding. You will feel gratified by the experience.

---

Have Medicare questions?

Every day, SHIBA counselors make Medicare a little easier to understand and a lot less stressful for older adults across Oregon. Their compassion and dedication help people make confident decisions about their health care.

If you have questions about Medicare, SHIBA counselors are ready to help. Visit shiba.oregon.gov or call 800-722-4134 to connect with a counselor near you.



Interested in making a difference in your community?