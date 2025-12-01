Secretary of State Accepting Public Comment on Updated Oregon Motor Voter Administrative Rules

The Oregon Secretary of State Office is now accepting public comment on proposed administrative rules governing the Oregon Motor Voter (OMV) program - Oregon’s automatic voter registration system administered through the Oregon Department of Transportation’s Driver and Motor Vehicle Services Division (DMV).

The Secretary of State’s office convened a Rules Advisory Committee (RAC) from September to November of this year to review and make revisions to the OMV program’s administrative rules, including addressing the findings and recommendations outlined by the independent Baker Tilly audit.

“Oregonians’ confidence in our elections and the safety of vulnerable communities depends on us getting the automatic voter registration process right,” said Secretary of State Tobias Read.

“This is why we are fortifying the system with clearer rules and stronger safeguards for every step of the registration process. By addressing the technical and clerical errors previously found in the OMV program, we’re building a stronger, more secure, and more vigilant system worthy of every Oregonian’s trust. I want to thank the members of the Rules Advisory Committee for their time and continuing effort in helping us improve Oregon Motor Voter.”

The RAC, comprised of election experts, staff from the DMV, county clerks, and immigration experts, has completed its review process of the OMV administrative rules, and the Secretary of State’s Office welcomes all interested parties to provide feedback on the proposed rules.

Public comment can be provided during the 30-minute virtual public hearing held on Tuesday January 6, 2026, at 11:30am. Additional details regarding the public hearing are forthcoming and will be posted on the Secretary of State rulemaking page.

Interested parties are also welcome to provide written feedback. Written comments can be submitted to the following email address: RAC_OMV.SOS@sos.oregon.gov.

The last day to provide written feedback is Tuesday, January 13, 2026, at 5:00pm.

For more information on the Oregon Motor Voter Rules Advisory Committee, please visit the Secretary of State website.