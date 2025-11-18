Senate Bill 1095 Printer's Number 1312

PENNSYLVANIA, November 18 - Short Title An Act amending the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), known as the Human Services Code, in Pennsylvania Rural Health Redesign Center Authority, further providing for definitions, for Pennsylvania Rural Health Redesign Center Authority, for powers and duties, for roles of participating payers, for roles of participant rural hospitals and for data collection and retention; and making an editorial change.

Generated 11/18/2025 06:05 PM

