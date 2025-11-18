Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,373 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 440,404 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 1095 Printer's Number 1312

PENNSYLVANIA, November 18 - Short Title

An Act amending the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), known as the Human Services Code, in Pennsylvania Rural Health Redesign Center Authority, further providing for definitions, for Pennsylvania Rural Health Redesign Center Authority, for powers and duties, for roles of participating payers, for roles of participant rural hospitals and for data collection and retention; and making an editorial change.

Generated 11/18/2025 06:05 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 1095 Printer's Number 1312

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more