Senate Bill 1090 Printer's Number 1311

PENNSYLVANIA, November 18 - Sponsors PENNYCUICK, MILLER, ARGALL, VOGEL, COSTA, LANGERHOLC, MARTIN, HAYWOOD, GEBHARD, J. WARD, BAKER, ROBINSON, STEFANO, CAPPELLETTI

Short Title An Act providing for disclosures and safeguards relating to the use of artificial intelligence; and imposing duties on the Attorney General.

Memo Subject Protecting Children from Harmful AI Chat Interactions

Generated 11/18/2025 06:05 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.