Senate Bill 899 Printer's Number 1319

PENNSYLVANIA, November 18 - Senate Bill 899

2025-2026 Regular Session

PENNYCUICK, KANE, DUSH, FONTANA, BROWN, HAYWOOD, STEFANO, J. WARD, FLYNN, LAUGHLIN, MILLER

An Act amending the act of April 14, 1972 (P.L.233, No.64), known as The Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act, further providing for schedules of controlled substances.

Kratom Consumer Protection - Controlled Substance Act

1029 Referred to HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, June 30, 2025
1319 Reported as amended, Nov. 18, 2025
First consideration, Nov. 18, 2025

