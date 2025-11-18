Senate Bill 899 Printer's Number 1319

PENNSYLVANIA, November 18 - Senate Bill 899 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors PENNYCUICK, KANE, DUSH, FONTANA, BROWN, HAYWOOD, STEFANO, J. WARD, FLYNN, LAUGHLIN, MILLER Short Title An Act amending the act of April 14, 1972 (P.L.233, No.64), known as The Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act, further providing for schedules of controlled substances. Memo Subject Kratom Consumer Protection - Controlled Substance Act Actions 1029 Referred to HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, June 30, 2025 1319 Reported as amended, Nov. 18, 2025 First consideration, Nov. 18, 2025 Generated 11/18/2025 06:04 PM

