Senate Bill 899 Printer's Number 1319
PENNSYLVANIA, November 18 - Senate Bill 899
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
PENNYCUICK, KANE, DUSH, FONTANA, BROWN, HAYWOOD, STEFANO, J. WARD, FLYNN, LAUGHLIN, MILLER
Short Title
An Act amending the act of April 14, 1972 (P.L.233, No.64), known as The Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act, further providing for schedules of controlled substances.
Memo Subject
Kratom Consumer Protection - Controlled Substance Act
Actions
|1029
|Referred to HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, June 30, 2025
|1319
|Reported as amended, Nov. 18, 2025
|First consideration, Nov. 18, 2025
Generated 11/18/2025 06:04 PM
