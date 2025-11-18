DC Health Highlights Progress in Maternal and Infant Health in Perinatal Health Report

(Washington, DC) – Today DC Health released its 2025 Perinatal Health and Infant Mortality Report, highlighting ongoing efforts to improve outcomes for mothers and babies across the District from 2019-2023. The report underscores both the progress achieved, and the work still needed to address disparities in maternal and infant health.

The report found that while the overall birth rate in the District of Columbia declined by 10.1% from 2019 to 2023, women aged 15-19 experienced the largest decline, with that age group’s birth rate dropping from 16.8 to 12.3 per 1,000 women—a 26.8% decrease that highlights the work the District is doing to address teen pregnancy.

The average infant mortality rate in DC also declined from 7.2 deaths per 1,000 live births from 2015-2019 to 5.5 deaths per 1,000 live births from 2019-2023—a drop of 23.6%. DC Health is committed to continuing to build on this progress in lowering the District’s infant mortality rate.

Other Key Highlights from the 2025 Report:

Mothers who started prenatal care in the first trimester had a 2 to 2.5 times lower rate of pre-term birth compared with those without prenatal care.

The rate of both preterm and low birthweight (<2500g) births in the District was 1.5 to 2 times higher for births by Black mothers compared with White mothers.

The rate of preterm births was 2 to 2.5 times higher for mothers with diabetes or hypertension prior to pregnancy compared to those without.

The rate of pre-term births was 3 times higher for mothers with gestational eclampsia compared to mothers without.

“Every mother and baby deserves the best possible start,” said Dr. Ayanna Bennett, Director of DC Health. “This report not only shows the progress we’ve made but also helps us focus on the areas where more work is needed. By using this data to guide our actions, we can continue improving perinatal health outcomes and reducing disparities across the District.”

DC Health leads perinatal and infant health initiatives in collaboration with healthcare partners, community organizations, and families to improve the health of women and infants before, during, and after pregnancy.

Pre-Term Birth Reduction Initiative: DC Health supports partner clinics to implement evidence-based strategies for high-risk pregnant women including perinatal care coordination and group prenatal care. Over the past three years, preterm birth rates declined at least 2% among patients.

State Maternal Health Innovation Initiative: DC Health is partnering with healthcare providers to increase access to innovative care models and overcome barriers to care by launching perinatal services for patients at two clinics East of the River.

The 2025 Perinatal Report builds on prior work to improve maternal and infant health and will guide DC Health’s ongoing efforts in data analysis, targeted interventions, and community engagement.

The full report is available on the DC Health website.

Resources and Programs Available in the District

Residents are encouraged to take advantage of additional resources and programs from DC Health serving women, infants, and children.

Family Health Bureau – DC Health’s Family Health Bureau works to improve the health and well-being of women, infants, children, adolescents, and families with a variety of programs that:

Expand access to high-quality prenatal, preventive, and early childhood care.

Support parents and caregivers in infant care, breastfeeding, and child development.

Screen infants and young children for health and developmental concerns.

Provide home-based and community support services for families.

Contact the Family Health Bureau at [email protected] for more information.

Help Me Grow - The Help Me Grow program assists parents and caregivers with the healthy development of their children ages 0–5 and supports healthy births for pregnant women in the District of Columbia by identifying their needs and referring them to appropriate services. Contact: 1 (800) 666-2229 for more information.

Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) - The WIC program offers the following services to eligible families: free, healthy food; breastfeeding resources and support; nutrition education; referrals to care beyond WIC; and immunization assessment and screening. For more information and to start the application process, visit: dcwic.org.

Safe Sleep Program - The Safe Sleep Program offers new parents safe sleep education and a portable crib for their infant to ensure infants are sleeping safely. For additional information call the DC Health Help Me Grow line at 1 (800) 666-2229.