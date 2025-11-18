Mayor Bowser to Cut the Ribbon on New Fort Totten–Takoma Segment of the Metropolitan Branch Trail

(Washington, DC) – Today, Wednesday, November 12 at 11 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser will be joined by District Department of Transportation Director Sharon Kershbaum and members of the community to celebrate the completion of the Fort Totten–Takoma segment of the Metropolitan Branch Trail (MBT).



This milestone closes a long-standing gap in the north-south pedestrian and bicycle network that will connect DC’s Union Station to Silver Spring, Maryland. The newly completed section features a wide paved trail, LED lighting, stormwater management facilities, wayfinding signage, and safety enhancements that separate cyclists and pedestrians from vehicle traffic.



Mayor Bowser remains dedicated to completing all segments of the MBT. Her administration completed the section between Brookland and Fort Totten in 2022, including a protected bike lane on 8th Street NW, and will start construction on the Takoma to Piney Branch section next year, closing the final gap in the DC portion of the trail. Since 2015, the District has added 59 miles of bike lanes, including 36 miles of protected lanes. As part of her commitment to a multimodal DC, the Mayor has almost doubled the number of Capital Bikeshare stations in the city, from 200 to 396 stations, and DC now has nearly 70 miles of trails for residents to enjoy.

When:

Wednesday, November 12 at 11 am.

Who:

Mayor Muriel Bowser

Councilmember Janeese Lewis George, Ward 4

Sharon Kershbaum, Director, Department of Transportation

Elizabeth Kiker, Executive Director, Washington Area Bicyclist Association

Where:

Metropolitan Branch Trail

Intersection of Whittier Street NW and Blair Road NW

(near 6700 Blair Road NW)

*Closest Metro: Takoma*

*Closest Bus Routes: C75, D5X, D50*

*Closest Bikeshare: 3rd & Underwood St NW*



Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected].

The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event. To view the event, visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN), or watch on Mayor Bowser’s Facebook or X.

Mayor Bowser X: @MayorBowser

Mayor Bowser Instagram: @Mayor_Bowser

Mayor Bowser Bluesky: @MayorBowser

Mayor Bowser Facebook: facebook.com/MayorMurielBowser

Mayor Bowser YouTube: https://www.bit.ly/eomvideos

Mayor Bowser LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/mayorbowser