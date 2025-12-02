Syrian-American Entrepreneurs and Syrian Government Launch Fintech Revolution to Rebuild Nation

Joey Laham, Chairman and CEO of Syrian Holding with investors in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Oct 28th, 2025

Backed by Saudi Investors, Syrian Holding launches Shtiry & Fawren apps to spearhead Syria’s digital economic revival post-sanctions.

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Syrian Holding, a leading US investment firm, today announced a landmark partnership with the Syrian Ministry of Communications and Information Technology to launch two revolutionary mobile applications, Shtiry, the country’s first-ever Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) platform, and Fawren, a comprehensive super app. This collaboration, spearheaded by Minister Abdul Salam Haykal, marks a pivotal moment in Syria’s economic development, signaling a new era of digital innovation and financial inclusion.

The launch of Shtiry and Fawren is a testament to the entrepreneurial spirit of Syrian Holding and the forward-thinking vision of the Ministry. These apps are poised to transform the Syrian marketplace by providing consumers with unprecedented convenience and access to credit, while simultaneously empowering merchants with new tools to grow their businesses. Shtiry will enable customers to make purchases and pay for them in installments, a model that has proven to be a powerful engine for economic growth in markets around the world. Fawren, the super app, will integrate a wide range of services, from payments and shopping to transportation and communication, creating a one-stop-shop for the digital age.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Syrian Ministry of Communications and Information Technology to bring these transformative technologies to the Syrian people,” said Joey Laham, Chairman and CEO of Syrian Holding. “This is more than just a business venture; it is a commitment to rebuilding and revitalizing Syria’s economy. We believe that by fostering a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship, we can create a brighter future for all Syrians. Shtiry and Fawren are just the beginning of our journey to unlock the immense potential of the Syrian market and attract international investment.”

Minister Abdul Salam Haykal echoed this sentiment, stating, “The launch of Shtiry and Fawren is a clear indication of our government’s commitment to embracing the digital revolution. We are confident that this partnership with Syrian Holding will not only drive economic growth but also improve the daily lives of our citizens. By creating a more dynamic and inclusive digital economy, we are laying the foundation for a prosperous and resilient Syria.”

This partnership is a bold and optimistic step forward for Syria, demonstrating the country’s potential to become a hub of innovation in the region. The launch of Shtiry and Fawren is expected to have a ripple effect across the economy, stimulating consumer spending, boosting e-commerce, and creating new opportunities for entrepreneurs. This initiative sends a strong signal to the international investment community that Syria is open for business and ready to embrace the future.

About Syrian Holding:

Led by a team of Syrian-American entrepreneurs from New York, Syrian Holding is the first-ever American investment holding company to invest directly in the reconstruction of Syria’s infrastructure and ecosystem, following the withdrawal of sanctions as declared in Saudi Arabia in May 2025 by President Donald Trump. The firm is dedicated to identifying and developing high-growth opportunities in the Syrian market. With a focus on technology, real estate, energy and financial services, and with the significant backing from Saudi Arabia, Syrian Holding is committed to driving economic growth and creating long-term value for its stakeholders.

About the Syrian Ministry of Communications and Information Technology:

The Syrian Ministry of Communications and Information Technology is responsible for overseeing the development and regulation of the country’s telecommunications and IT sectors. The Ministry is committed to fostering a vibrant digital economy and ensuring that all Syrians have access to the benefits of modern technology.

